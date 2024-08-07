The Sony A7 IV is the best Sony cameras all-around and the Sony A7 III, its hugely popular predecessor from 2018, is now available to buy for £999 – the cheapest price it’s been in the last year and £1000 less than what it was priced at launch.

To find out more about the differences between newer Sony A7 IV and the Sony A7 III, check out our look at our Sony A7 IV vs A7 III comparison.

Sony’s A7 IV (right) and the A7 III (left).

Sony A7 III at a glance

£1999 body only (at launch)

£2200 with Sony FE 28-70mm f/3.5-5.6 OSS lens (at launch)

24.2MP BSI-CMOS full-frame sensor

ISO 100-204800 (extended)

10fps shooting

4K video recording

5-axis in body stabilisation

