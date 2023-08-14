Sony E-mount lenses for full-frame and APS-C mirrorless cameras have seen price drops on Amazon UK including the Sony FE 50mm F1.8 which is now available to buy at half price. This prime lens was Sony’s most affordable FE lens at the time that it came out.

Additionally, the Sony FE 85mm F1.8 portrait lens and Sony FE 35mm F1.8 wide-angle prime lens are currently available to buy with 37% off. Sony cameras including the Sony ZV-E10 vlogging camera and Sony Alpha 7 C have also seen discounts.

Sony E-mount lenses price deals on Amazon UK

