POCO, part of Xiaomi but a separate brand aimed at young tech enthusiasts, has launched a new series of budget Android smartphones, the POCO X7 Pro and POCO X7.

While the company is pushing the gaming credentials and chic design, the camera set-up is noteworthy too. Both the POCO X7 Pro and POCO X7 feature a Sony IMX882 50MP main camera with optical image stabilisation. POCO claims it offers 65% more light intake for sharper, more vibrant photos.

There is also a 2MP macro lens and a 20MP front camera, as well as new computational photography features, including enhanced AI algorithms for portraits with a natural bokeh (background blur) effect. ‘To capture defined facial expressions, POCO X7 features a 46mm Golden Portrait Mode, while the POCO X7 Pro introduces dual focal lengths of 26mm and 35mm,’ POCO added.

The POCO X7 also comes with UltraSnap to help capture fast-moving subjects – this only works in normal or portrat modes, however, and doesn’t support HDR.

AI-powered editing features include AI Erase Pro for removing distractions, AI Image Expansion to help improve the composition of a picture, and AI Film, which simplifies the process of creating short videos.

For movie capture, the POCO X7 supports 4K video recording at 30fps, while the POCO X7 Pro boosts the 4k frame rate to 60fps. The POCO X7 Pro also offers Director Mode and 10bit-LOG video recording for more professional looking results, including basic colour grading.

The POCO X7 Pro

POCO X7 PRO main features

Dimensity 8 400-Ultra processor

6.67 inch AMOLED display, 3200 nits peak brightness

50MP main camea with OIS, f/1.5

8MP ultra-wide camera, f/2.2

20MP front camera

4k video recording at 60fps

IP68 dust and water protection

160.75 x 75.24 x 8.29mm

8GB + 256GB: £309

12GB + 512GB: £349

Available in black, green, yellow

The POCO X7

POCO X7 main features

Dimensity 7300-Ultra processor

6.67 inch AMOLED display, 3000 nits peak brightness

50MP main camera with OIS, f/1.5 aperture

8MP ultra-wide camera, f/2.2

2MP macro camera

20MP front camera

4k video recording at 30fps

IP68 dust and water protection

162.33mm x 74.42mm x 8.4mm

8GB + 256GB: £249

12GB + 512GB: £299

Available in black, green, silver

Both phones are available to order from mi.com – and check out our guides to the best smartphones for photography, and iPhone vs Android if you are wondering which system is best for smartphone photographers.