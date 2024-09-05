It’s turning out to be a busy week for new lenses – also announced today is the Sigma 10-18mm F2.8 DC DN | Contemporary for Canon RF mount

Sigma claims the 10-18mm F2.8 DC DN | Contemporary is the world’s smallest and lightest ultra-wide-angle zoom for APS-C cameras. As well as a relatively fast constant aperture of f/2.8, it features a unique aspherical element that reduces the overall size of the lens and enhances image quality.

So the Sigma 10-18mm F2.8 DC DN | Contemporary sounds like a good option for users of higher-end cameras like the Canon EOS R7 and EOS R10.

Our expert tester, Andy Westlake, has reviewed the Fujifilm X-mount version of the Sigma S10-18mm F2.8 DC DN | Contemporary and was impressed, praising its sharpness and fast, silent autofocus.

The current Canon equivalent, the Canon RF-S 10-18mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM zoom, is slower in comparison.

The Sigma 10-18mm F2.8 DC DN | Contemporary for Canon RF Mount

Sigma 10-18mm F2.8 DC DN | Contemporary key features

13 elements in 10 groups (3FLD, 1 SLD and 4 aspherical lenses)

7 rounded diaphragm blades

Minimum focusing distance: 11.6cm (wide) – 19.1cm (telephoto)

67mm filter size

Compact dimensions: 72.2mm x 62mm, weight 270g

Also available for L, Sony E and Fujifilm X-mounts

Sigma is also stressing the new lens is suitable for video recording, as it features a fast AF stepping motor and minimal focus breathing.

The Sigma 10-18mm F2.8 DC DN | Contemporary for Canon RF mount goes onsale September 26th for £649.00. In the meantime, check out the news of Sigma’s new 28-105mm F2.8 Art lens, and our regularly updated guide to the best Canon RF mount lenses.