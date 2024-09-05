Sigma has announced an unusual standard zoom for Sony E (full frame) and L-mounts – it combines a large f/2.8 maximum aperture with a 105mm telephoto.

The new Sigma 28-105mm F2.8 DG DN Art loses out slightly at the wide end compared to conventional 24-70mm f/2.8 or 24-105mm f/4 optics, but the ability to zoom in and maintain a bright aperture should make it much more useful for subjects such as portraits.

At a glance:

£1399

Large-aperture standard zoom

For full-frame mirrorless cameras

Minimum focus distance 40cm

82mm filter thread

87.8mm diameter x 157.9mm length, 995g

Sony E and L-mount versions available

Optically, the lens is made up of 18 elements in 13 groups, including 2 FLD, 1 SLD, and 5 aspherical elements. These aim to suppress colour fringing while delivering sharp detail across the entire image.

Autofocus is driven by Sigma’s High-response Linear Actuator (HLA) motor, while a 12-blade aperture diaphragm promises smooth background blur.

In terms of design and controls, the Sigma 28-105mm f/2.8 includes all we’ve come to expect in the firm’s recent high-end designs. This includes an aperture ring that can be switched between clicked and clickless operation. There’s also a pair of AF Hold buttons whose function can be changed from the camera body.

Sigma 28-105mm F2.8 DG DN Art on the Sigma fp. Credit: Sigma

Physically it is, unsurprisingly, fairly sizeable. The barrel measures 88mm in diameter and 158mm in length, with the lens weighing in at just under a kilogram. It employs 82mm filters.

The lens is set to cost £1399, with sales starting on 26th September.

We were lucky enough to get a sample before its launch. Read our Sigma 28-105mm F2.8 DG DN Art review – more light for your money

Sigma 28-105mm F2.8 DG DN Art full specifications: