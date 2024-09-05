Sigma has announced an unusual standard zoom for Sony E (full frame) and L-mounts – it combines a large f/2.8 maximum aperture with a 105mm telephoto.

The new Sigma 28-105mm F2.8 DG DN Art loses out slightly at the wide end compared to conventional 24-70mm f/2.8 or 24-105mm f/4 optics, but the ability to zoom in and maintain a bright aperture should make it much more useful for subjects such as portraits.

At a glance:

  • £1399
  • Large-aperture standard zoom
  • For full-frame mirrorless cameras
  • Minimum focus distance 40cm
  • 82mm filter thread
  • 87.8mm diameter x 157.9mm length, 995g
  • Sony E and L-mount versions available

Optically, the lens is made up of 18 elements in 13 groups, including 2 FLD, 1 SLD, and 5 aspherical elements. These aim to suppress colour fringing while delivering sharp detail across the entire image.

Autofocus is driven by Sigma’s High-response Linear Actuator (HLA) motor, while a 12-blade aperture diaphragm promises smooth background blur.

In terms of design and controls, the Sigma 28-105mm f/2.8 includes all we’ve come to expect in the firm’s recent high-end designs. This includes an aperture ring that can be switched between clicked and clickless operation. There’s also a pair of AF Hold buttons whose function can be changed from the camera body.

Sigma 28-105mm F2.8 DG DN Art
Sigma 28-105mm F2.8 DG DN Art on the Sigma fp. Credit: Sigma

Physically it is, unsurprisingly, fairly sizeable. The barrel measures 88mm in diameter and 158mm in length, with the lens weighing in at just under a kilogram. It employs 82mm filters.

The lens is set to cost £1399, with sales starting on 26th September.

We were lucky enough to get a sample before its launch. Read our Sigma 28-105mm F2.8 DG DN Art review – more light for your money

Sigma 28-105mm F2.8 DG DN Art full specifications:

Price£1399
Filter Diameter82mm
Lens Elements18
Groups13
Diaphragm blades12
Aperturef/2.8 – f/22
Minimum focus40cm
Length157.9mm
Diameter87.8mm
Weight995g
Lens MountSony E (full-frame), L-mount
Included accessoriesCaps, hood