Sigma has announced an unusual standard zoom for Sony E (full frame) and L-mounts – it combines a large f/2.8 maximum aperture with a 105mm telephoto.
The new Sigma 28-105mm F2.8 DG DN Art loses out slightly at the wide end compared to conventional 24-70mm f/2.8 or 24-105mm f/4 optics, but the ability to zoom in and maintain a bright aperture should make it much more useful for subjects such as portraits.
At a glance:
- £1399
- Large-aperture standard zoom
- For full-frame mirrorless cameras
- Minimum focus distance 40cm
- 82mm filter thread
- 87.8mm diameter x 157.9mm length, 995g
- Sony E and L-mount versions available
Optically, the lens is made up of 18 elements in 13 groups, including 2 FLD, 1 SLD, and 5 aspherical elements. These aim to suppress colour fringing while delivering sharp detail across the entire image.
Autofocus is driven by Sigma’s High-response Linear Actuator (HLA) motor, while a 12-blade aperture diaphragm promises smooth background blur.
In terms of design and controls, the Sigma 28-105mm f/2.8 includes all we’ve come to expect in the firm’s recent high-end designs. This includes an aperture ring that can be switched between clicked and clickless operation. There’s also a pair of AF Hold buttons whose function can be changed from the camera body.
Physically it is, unsurprisingly, fairly sizeable. The barrel measures 88mm in diameter and 158mm in length, with the lens weighing in at just under a kilogram. It employs 82mm filters.
The lens is set to cost £1399, with sales starting on 26th September.
We were lucky enough to get a sample before its launch. Read our Sigma 28-105mm F2.8 DG DN Art review – more light for your money
Sigma 28-105mm F2.8 DG DN Art full specifications:
|Price
|£1399
|Filter Diameter
|82mm
|Lens Elements
|18
|Groups
|13
|Diaphragm blades
|12
|Aperture
|f/2.8 – f/22
|Minimum focus
|40cm
|Length
|157.9mm
|Diameter
|87.8mm
|Weight
|995g
|Lens Mount
|Sony E (full-frame), L-mount
|Included accessories
|Caps, hood