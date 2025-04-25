Attending one the Society of Photographers’ free-to-enter photographic roadshows, running from now until September, is a great way to try out the latest cameras and lenses and learn from top speakers

These events provide a great opportunity for photographers of all levels to explore the latest industry innovations, connect with top photographic brands, and gain valuable education through expert-led masterclasses.

A range of roadshows is taking place across the country so there’s a good chance you will find one local to you. They will feature free masterclasses led by photographic educators, covering topics such as lighting techniques, business strategies, and inspirational storytelling.

Attendees will have the chance to learn from an impressive lineup of speakers, including Alex Denham, Oliver Wheeldon, Gary Hill, Scott Johnson, Kelly Brown, Simon Burfoot, Mr Whisper (Balwinder Bhatla), Rebecca Douglas, Jeff Brown, and Luke Davis.

Lots of inspirational talks are scheduled

Connect with top brands, too

The accompanying trade shows will host Fujifilm, Sony, Canon, Elinchrom, Permajet, Click Backdrops, Camera Centre UK, Loxley Colour, The Society of Photographers, Bump2Baby, and Professional Imagemaker. As well as being a great chance to try the latest kit and get your questions answered, manufacturers will also be offering exclusive show deals for attendees.

The schedule until September

Tuesday 13th May – Wetherby Racecourse, Wetherby

Wednesday 14th May – Colwick Hall, Nottingham

Thursday 15th May – Bank House Hotel, Spa & Golf Club, Worcester

Tuesday 16th September – Webbington Hotel & Spa, Somerset

Wednesday 17th September – Green Park Conference Centre, Reading

Thursday 18th September – Priestfield Stadium, Kent

‘Whether you’re an aspiring or professional photographer, these events promise to be both educational and inspiring,’ said Colin Jones, CEO of The Society of Photographers. ‘Best of all, entry is completely free.’

Whatever your favoured genre, there will be something of interest

Register for free tickets

To find out more about The Society of Photographers’ 2025 Roadshows and to secure your free tickets, click here.