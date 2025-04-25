OM System may be a smaller player but we give its cameras and lenses positive reviews for a good reason – and its award-winning kit is a reminder why not everyone needs full-frame.

One of OM System’s best cameras is the OM-5, on which you can now enjoy a 25% discount thanks to Amazon. We’ve not seen a deal this good on the camera since Amazon Prime Day.

OM System OM-5 key features

This is an impressive all-rounder, with very reliable image stabilisation and an excellent lens range to choose from. It can hold its own with video recording, too, making it one of the best OM System cameras to choose if you want to lighten the load on your wallet and your shoulders.

OM System OM-5 with 12-45mm F4 PRO lens, Photo: Joshua Waller

20.4MP Four Thirds sensor

ISO 200-6400 (extended: L64-25600)

30fps shooting

4K 30p video

2.36m-dot EVF

3inch, 1.04m-dot vari-angle LCD

See below for more great deals and check out our guide to the best Micro Four Thirds lenses.