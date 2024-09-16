We’ve found the Canon EOS R6 Mark II, one of the best all-around mirrorless cameras, with an RF 24-105mm F4L IS USM lens for just £2439 – with £780 off its usual price of £3219 – on London Camera Exchange. Hurry, this offer runs as part of Canon Camera Store Week and ends on 24 September!

In our review, we gave the camera five out of five stars and found it a very versatile all-rounder with impressively fast shooting and highly effective subject detection autofocus.

In the US, you can get the R6 Mark II for just $1999– $500 less than its usual price of $2499. If you’re looking to pair the camera with a lens, you’re in luck. You can also get the R6 Mark II with an RF 24-105mm f/4 lens with $500 off.

The EOS R6 Mark II copes impressively well with tracking focus on erratically moving subjects such as birds in flight. Canon EOS R6 Mark II, Canon RF 100-500mm F4.5-7.1L IS USM at 500mm, 1/2000sec at f/7.1, ISO 1250, 1.3x crop. Image credit: Andy Westlake

Canon EOS R6 Mark II key features

24.2MP full-frame sensor

ISO 100-102,400 (standard)

Up to 40fps shooting

4K 60p video recording

3.69m-dot, 0.76x OLED EVF

3in, 1.62m-dot vari-angle screen

*Prices correct at time of publication, and may be withdrawn at any time, please see retailer website to check prices.

Related content:

Follow AP on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.