For a lot of enthusiast photographers, the idea of buying a high-performing ‘all rounder’ mirrorless camera makes a lot of sense – these devices can cope with most popular genres, while also allowing you to try your hand at new subjects and styles during your photographic journey

One of the best all-rounders on the market at the moment is the Canon EOS R6 Mark II. In our review, we described the EOS R6 Mark II as a ‘superb all-rounder that handles well… its updates and modern features perform incredibly well to make for a very powerful camera indeed.’

The Canon EOS R6 Mark II. Photo credit: Andy Westlake

Indeed, our expert reviewer, Andy Westlake, gave the camera five stars, which is the highest accolade Amateur Photographer offers. Only the finest photographic equipment gets this many stars, so you can buy with confidence.

If you are looking for a very versatile all-rounder with impressively fast shooting and highly effective subject detection autofocus, this camera is hard to beat.

Canon EOS R6 Mark II key features

24.2MP full-frame sensor

ISO 100-102,400 (standard)

Up to 40fps shooting

4K 60p video recording

3.69m-dot, 0.76x OLED EVF

3in, 1.62m-dot vari-angle screen

Amazon UK is offering the Canon EOS R6 Mark II for £1849. Click below for the link.

It is also possible to buy the Canon EOS R6 Mark II for a competitive £1999 for John Lewis, which comes with the retailer’s additional two-year guarantee.

For customers in the US, Amazon is offering the camera for $2299, which is also a good price.

Further reading

Best Canon RF mount lenses

Best full-frame mirrorless cameras

DSLR vs mirrorless cameras

