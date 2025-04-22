South Korean firm LK Samyang has partnered with Schneider-Kreuznach to announce its first super-wide zoom, the AF 14-24mm F2.8 FE for full-frame Sony cameras. The relatively light and compact lens offers a useful focal range for a variety of subjects, is weather sealed and compatible with 77mm front filters, an aspect unique among FE-mount ultra-wide zoom lenses.

Samyang AF 14-24mm F2.8 FE Key Features:

Weight: 445g

Size: 88.8 x 84.0mm

Filter thread: 77mm (filter compatibility)

Minimum focusing distance: 0.18m

Custom switch and button

USB-C port for firmware updates

Weather sealing

Samyang AF 14-24mm F2.8 FE. Image: Samyang

The new Samyang AF 14-24mm F2.8 FE is the first product announced from the collaboration between Korean third-party lens manufacturer Samyang and Schneider-Kreuznach, a German industrial, photographic and cine optics company.

The super-wide angle lens has a focal range between 14mm to 24mm, which is equivalent to a 114,2 ° to 84,1° field of view, making it ideal for landscape, architecture and interiors, while combined with its relatively bright aperture, it is also fitting for nightscapes, astrophotography and even environmental portraits. Travel and outdoor photographers who constantly look for ways to cut back on the weight of their kit will welcome the fact that the Samyang AF 14-24mm F2.8 FE weighs only 445g and has a compact size of 88.8 x 84.0mm.

Samyang AF 14-24mm F2.8 FE mounted on Sony Alpha A7CII (left) and Sony Alpha A7 IV (right). Image: Samyang

It also offers effective weather sealing and a feature unique among FE-mount wide-angle lenses, filter compatibility, as the Samyang 14-24 allows you to attach 77mm filters to the front element. This makes shooting with polarisers and ND filters less cumbersome.

The lens is tailored especially for full frame mirrorless Sony cameras that use FE mount and joins Samyang’s growing range of lenses for Sony, which is currently populated mostly by fast primes and cine lenses. The new lens is expected to be available in May 2025.

Related news:

Follow AP on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.