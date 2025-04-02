If you are a looking for a compact, affordable camera with state-of-the-art continuous autofocus – for birds, motorsports etc – the Sony Alpha A6400 is a great option. Via this Adorama deal, you can now get it at the great price of $898 by clicking the link below.

As we said in our original review, the Sony Alpha A6400 offers ‘astonishingly good subject-tracking autofocus, excellent image quality in almost any shooting situation, lot of customisation options decent build quality in a compact size.’

Yes the body design is a bit outdated, but for this money, you are still getting a lot of camera. The autofocus performance in particular is exceptional, and being sure of sharp shots will outweigh camera design niggles for a lot of photographers.

The Sony a6400 with a 20mm lens

Sony Alpha A6400 key features

24.2MP APS-C CMOS sensor

ISO 100-32,000

11 fps shooting

2.36m-dot electronic viewfinder

3in, 921,600-dot tilting touchscreen

4K video recording

