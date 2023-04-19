Cokin Gradual ND Kit (H300-02)

Price: Around $43.17/£50.99 (holder not included)

Website: www.cokin.com

Cokin’s P-series filters are 84mm wide and suitable for full-frame DSLRs and mirrorless cameras with focal lengths of 28mm upwards. This is a great value kit, with three graduated filters – ND2, ND4 and ND8 – that slot into a filter holder. An adapter ring is required for use, but these are dependent on which lens you are using and are available separately. The kit offers a great entry-level solution into the wonderful world of landscape photography with acceptable durability and build quality, although they don’t withstand regular heavy use well. The optical performance is impressive for the price, although stacking more than one filter in the holder gives a magenta cast.

SRB Photographic 0.6 ND Hard Grad Filter

Price: Around $43.60 / £34.95

Website: www.srb-photographic.co.uk

SRB’s 0.6 P Size ND Hard Grad Filter is an excellent choice for the budget-conscious photographer and a nifty way to net yourself 2 extra stops of exposure in the sky. An SRB-branded pouch provides some extra protection. Note that since it is a square filter, you’ll need an appropriate holder (available separately). This filter is also available as part of a three-filter set, along with a P Size 0.9 ND Hard Grad and P Size 0.3 ND Hard Grad, plus a holding wallet, priced at around $118 / £94.95. If you’ve been hesitant about investing in filters, SRB is definitely a good place to start.

Tiffen Digital HT ND 0.6 grad

Price: Around $149.99/£120 (77mm)

Website: www.tiffen.com

Tiffen’s filters have a solid reputation, that is well deserved. The Digital HT (High Transmission) series upholds the tradition in exemplary fashion thanks to an enviable feature set. The filter is titanium-coated, which Tiffen promises will reflect less than 1% of light that hits the front surface. Sometimes toting a slender ND filter around can feel a little like walking on eggshells, and while you wouldn’t want to toss the Tiffen filter around a park, it feels sturdier than average thanks to its titanium build. Although multi-coated filters can be risky to clean, Tiffen claims that the Digital HT grad can be cleaned worry-free, providing a little more peace of mind. The Digital HT ND 0.6 is available in a variety of sizes, from 52mm to 82mm.

Lee Filters 0.6ND Hard Grad

Price: Around $145 / £94 (100x150mm)

Website: www.leefilters.com

Lee Filters offers an extensive range of graduated ND filters, with both hard and soft varieties available. As a general rule, a hard grad such as the 0.6ND 100x150mm filter is best for images containing a horizon or where there’s a hard transition between the sky and the foreground. The 0.6ND grad reduces exposure by 2 stops and is made from resin, not glass, so it’s less likely to get damaged and will survive an accidental drop out in the field. It is supplied in a soft pouch, but for those who haven’t already invested in the Lee Filters system, a filter holder and adapter ring (available separately) will be required.

For those starting out, the Lee Landscape Kit is highly recommended. It comprises a holder that allows up to three filters to be attached at any one time and a 0.6ND Medium Grad filter that is more forgiving than a Hard Grad. Although this does initially increase the outlay, it should be looked at as an investment for those who’d prefer the drop-in type of filter that can be easier to attach than the screw-in kind in cold conditions or when operating the camera in cold conditions wearing gloves.