If you are happy buying an older full-frame mirrorless camera that still delivers great images, the Sony A7III is still a very good choice and it is now even lower in price.

The Sony Alpha A7 III dates from 2018 but still has lots to offer serious photographers. It was third generation in Sony’s entry-level full-frame mirrorless A7 series, with the Alpha 7 III offering a new sensor, improved speed, upgraded autofocus and impressive battery life. See our Sony A7 IV vs A7 III comparison here.

Via this Amazon US deal, you can get the Sony Alpha A7 III with the versatile Sony FE 28-70mm F3.5-5.6 OSS lens for a tempting $1998.

Sony Alpha A7 III key details

24.2MP BSI-CMOS full-frame sensor

ISO 100-204800 (extended)

10fps shooting

4K video recording

5-axis in body stabilisation

The Sony A7 III is a golden oldie, with lots of powerful features and versatile handling

