Samsung has released two new foldable smartphones at Galaxy Unpacked in Paris, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6, with the Z Flip 6 getting an upgraded 50MP main camera instead of the previous model’s 12MP sensor.

The Galaxy Z Flip 6’s main camera supports 2x optical zoom as well as up to 10x AI zoom, and is joined by a 12MP ultra-wide camera. Samsung’s night photography feature, Nightography, is enhanced with video HDR and a new feature, Auto Zoom, automatically finds the ‘best’ framing for your shot by detecting the subject and zooming in and out before making any necessary adjustments.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 comes with a range of AI-powered features and tools such as Instant Slow-mo, which allows users to instantly slow a video by generating additional frames. Both smartphones are equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform and enhanced Armor Aluminum and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2, making them the most durable Galaxy Z series phones yet.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Samsung Z Flip 6 are available to pre-order from 10 July, with general availability starting 24 July. The Galaxy Z Fold 6 is priced from $1899 / £1799 (256+12GB), and is available in Silver Shadow, Pink and Navy, while the Galaxy Z Flip 6 is priced from $1099.99 / £1049 (256+12GB) and is available in Silver Shadow, Yellow, Blue, and Mint colour options. Samsung Care+, which protects your products with certified care from Samsung experts for accidental damage, will be provided one-year free during pre-order periods.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 key features:

50MP wide camera, f/1.8 aperture

12MP ultrawide camera, f/2.2 aperture

10MP selfie camera

10MP telephoto camera, f/2.4 aperture

7.6-inch screen

Processor: Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 key features:

50MP wide camera, f/1.8 aperture

12MP ultrawide camera, f/2.2 aperture

10MP selfie camera

6.7-inch screen

Processor: Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform

