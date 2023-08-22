Rode has announced the Wireless Pro, a new wireless microphone system for videographers, filmmakers and content creators that is said to be the ‘most powerful wireless microphone ever’. This comes after the release of the ‘grab and go’ Wireless ME earlier this year.

The Rode Wireless Pro combines high-end features like 32-bit float on-board recording, 32GB internal storage and a 10dB ‘safety channel’ as backup in case of audio clipping, all in a compact body. The Rode Wireless Pro is currently shipping to retailers worldwide and will be available from late August 2023 for $399 / £399.

Rode Wireless Pro key features:

Compact dual-channel wireless microphone system

Series IV 2.4 GHz digital transmission with 128-bit encryption for stable audio up to 260m (850 ft) line of sight

Universal compatibility with cameras, smartphones and computers

32-bit float on-board recording with 32GB internal memory for clip-free audio in any recording application

Advanced timecode capability for audio sync in post-production

Intelligent GainAssist technology

Locking 3.5mm lavalier connectors

Headphone output with on-board level control

TRRS input on receiver for headset or other “narrator” microphone to record up to three audio channels simultaneously

Plug-in power detect

Complete accessory kit, including smart charge case, two Lavalier II microphones, cables, MagClip GO magnetic mounting clip and accessory case

