Pergear have released the 14mm F2.8 II ultra-wide angle manual lens which is compatible with Sony E-Mount, Canon EOS-R, L-Mount full-frame mirrorless cameras and it is available to buy with a 10% discount.

Measuring 68.2mm x 78mm and weighing 500g this lens has a smaller body compared to the previous one’s 90mm x 104mm and 570g dimensions. It reportedly features improved lens flare control, a reduced focus distance from the 0.43 meters of the older lens to 0.22 in the new one, as well as a snap-on filter mount that makes attaching filters easier. It is said to be suitable for vlogging, astrophotography, architectural landscapes and creative photography.

The Pergear 14mm F2.8 II is currently available for $269 on Amazon US as well as in the UK, Canada and Germany. This offer lasts until 30 September 2023.

