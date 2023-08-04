If you’ve been wanting to buy the Pentax K-3 Mark III, now may be the time to do it. Pentax’s summer sale means it is currently available for just €1,699.99 (around $1,873/£1467). It is among a number of other Pentax DSLR cameras have seen price drops too including the Pentax KF and Pentax K-1.

Camera Price Buster recorded the lowest price for this camera in the UK earlier this year, at around £1,849 with grip and battery, as well as price drops for the Pentax KF, Pentax K-1 and some Pentax lenses seeing price drops of up to £230.

The Pentax K-3 Mark III is also available at a discounted price as part of a kit including a grip and battery or with a 18-135mm lens and the sale also includes several Ricoh lenses. It is worth nothing that Pentax’s summer sale has been extended from its original end date to 20 August 2023.

