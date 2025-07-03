Professional and amateur photographers worldwide were invited to enter the first International Aerial Photographer of the Year competition. From over 1500 entries from around the world, exceeding first year expectations, the winner of the Inaugural International Aerial Photographer of the Year (based on a folio submission of at least 4 images) is Joanna Steidle of the United States.

Joanna is a professional drone pilot and artist based in the Hamptons on Long Island, New York. Joanna says, “Aerial photography offers so many possibilities not yet explored. Every day is exciting as I look for unique subjects and moments. I try to stay away from the ordinary. I live in a very flat landscape, so top-down imagery has become quite a theme in my photos which happens to work well with my love for marine life.”

International Aerial Photographer of the Year – Joanna Steidle

Joanna Steidle, United States, Concerto, 2025 International Aerial Photographer of the Year Award, A small fever of cownose rays stirring up sand along their travels. Taken in Southampton, NY USA, just a few hundred feet from the coast.

Joanna Steidle, United States, The Gateway, 2025 International Aerial Photographer of the Year Award, A spinner shark hunting in a school of menhaden bait fish in the Atlantic Ocean, Southampton, NY, USA.

Joanna Steidle, United States, Diving, 2025 International Aerial Photographer of the Year Award A humpback whale diving back under the surface of the Atlantic Ocean after taking a breath of air. This was taken within 500ft of the coast in Southampton, NY, USA.

Joanna Steidle, United States, Another World, 2025 International Aerial Photographer of the Year Award, A fever of cownose rays approaching a school of menhaden bait fish, taken just a few hundred feet from the coast of Southampton, NY. USA.

Inaugural International Aerial Photograph of the Year, Ignacio Palacios

The winner of the Inaugural International Aerial Photograph of the Year (awarded for a single image) is Ignacio Palacios from Australia.

Ignacio Palacios, Australia Cono de Arita, Winner International Aerial Photograph of the Year, Anti crepuscular rays at Cono de Arita, La Puna, Argentina. 2025 International Aerial Photographer of the Year Award

The Black & White Award went to Barbara Brown, Australia, The Drone Award to Pål Hermansen, Norway, The Abstract Award to Colin Leonhardt, Australia and The Chairman’s Choice Award 2025 to Fabien Guittard, France.

The International Aerial Photographer of the Year Awards aims to present a selection of the world’s best contemporary aerial photographs. The expert judging panel consisted of Tom Hegen, USA, Isabella Tabacchi, Italy and Tom Putt, Australia. Chairman of Judges, Peter Eastway, said “Looking down on our subject produces a novel, intriguing and sometimes ambiguous perspective. Surely part of the appeal is that the view is new and different from what we see most of the time, walking around with our eyes 1.5 metres above the ground?

“And photographers today are capturing some simply breathtaking views from above. Many are using modern drones equipped with high-resolution sensors, others are using more traditional (and more expensive) modes of transport, flying high above in planes, helicopters and even balloons.

“After a decade of running the successful International Landscape Photographer of the Year awards, organisers Peter Eastway and David Evans noticed an increase in the number of stunning aerial photographs and wondered if there was room for a special competition dedicated to the art and practice of aerial photography. The answer is a resounding yes!

Chris Ha, United States, Threads of Tradition, A Vietnamese artisan weaves a fishing net by hand, surrounded by flowing green threads, a tradition passed down through generations. 2025 International Aerial Photographer of the Year Award – Top 101 Photographs

“When designing an awards system, it can be tempting to include lots of rules and regulations, but such a structure can also limit an entrant’s imagination and creativity. We don’t want to do that. Instead, the approach behind the International Aerial Photographer of the Year is to accept all photographs with an aerial perspective and we’ll leave it up to the judges to determine what best represents a great aerial photograph. The only rule we have is that all entries must be created by a real person and no AI that generates new content is permitted.

“No matter how educated and experienced a judging panel, they often express a range of very different opinions. Often a judge will personally think a tenth or fifty second place is equally impressive as first place and so our philosophy is to reward the ‘Top 101’ photographs each year. The larger collection means the judges can applaud photographs of all different types and genres, from drones to medium format, single capture and

composites, abstract and breathtaking renditions of Mother Nature. Within our winners, you’ll find a diverse collection of aerial photographs.

“However, we still have our prizes with a big congratulations to our overall winner, Joanna Steidle. This is our inaugural award and we exceeded our expectations with 1549 entries from around the globe. To reach the Top 101 and the book, you needed at least a score of 86.67.

So a high bar indeed and congratulations to all the Top 101 entrants who reached it. “Thanks to our three judges, Tom Hegen, Tom Putt and Isabella Tabacchi for their careful and thoughtful deliberations. We hope you enjoy the world’s best aerial photographs for 2025.”



Fabien Guittard, France, Above the Ice, The Chairman’s Award winner, 2025 International Aerial Photographer of the Year Award, Two seals lounging peacefully on a drifting slab of ice in the Jokulsarlon glacial lagoon, southern Iceland.

Find out more about the competition and view the eBook of images from International Aerial Photographer of the Year.

