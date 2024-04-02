Our favourite entry-level mirrorless camera is now only $699 or £669 with 18-45mm IS STM kit lens. The Canon EOS R50, is one of our favourite entry-level mirrorless cameras. There aren’t many entry-level mirrorless cameras left at this price point, and those that are cheaper often compromise on features, so this saving is a bit of a bargain!

Not only did the Canon EOS R50 win an award at the annual AP Awards, it also scored 4-stars in our Canon EOS R50 review. We were impressed by the compact and lightweight camera body, the capable autofocus system, rapid continuous shooting, as well as the excellent JPEG results, with Canon’s colour science continuing to shine.

Canon EOS R50 at a glance:

24.2MP APS-C sensor

Up to 15fps shooting

4K 30p video recording

2.36m-dot, 0.59x electronic viewfinder

3in vari-angle touchscreen

The EOS R50 works well with Canon DSLR lenses via a mount adapter, such as this EF 70-300mm f/4-5.6 IS USM. Credit: Andy Westlake

The camera uses the Canon RF-mount, which means there are a wide-range of Canon RF-mount lenses available, mostly full-frame lenses. You can also use Canon EF lenses with this camera, with an adapter.

You can find the Canon EOS R50 with kit lens available for $699 from Amazon US, or £669 from Amazon UK.

For more options have a look at the best cameras for beginners, or have a look at the best Canon cameras.