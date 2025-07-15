Sony has revealed a new full-frame fixed-lens compact camera, in the shape of the Sony RX1R III. Released a mere decade after its predecessor, it employs a similar 35mm f/2 lens, but now with a 60MP sensor. And it fits this into a body that measures just 113.3 x 67.9 x 87.5 mm, which is noticeably more petite than its most obvious competitors, the Fujifilm X100VI and Leica Q3 / Q3 43.
Naturally, you get some significant technology updates, as we’d expect to see after such a gap between models. Most obviously, Sony’s AI co-processor offers subject recognition for Humans, Animals, Birds, Insects, Cars, Trains, and Airplanes. A welcome Auto option also available.
The body design has been refreshed too, with major changes including a flat top-plate design with no protruding controls, and a fixed rather than pop-up viewfinder. As before, you get an aperture ring around the lens and an exposure compensation dial on top.
Elsewhere, though, the RX1R III looks a little short in some areas of its specification. Continuous shooting is limited to 5fps, and video to 4K 30p. There’s no space for either optical or mechanical sensor-shift image stabilisation, just electronic stabilisation for video shooting. The rear touchscreen is fixed rather than tilting, and yet again Sony hasn’t bothered to work out how to add a joystick to a smaller body for setting the focus area. There’s no built-in switchable ND filter in the lens, either. That said, many buyers will be willing to overlook all this to get a 60MP full-frame sensor in such a small camera.
The Sony RX1R III set to be available later this month for $5098 in the USA, £4200 in the UK, and €4900 in the EU.
Sony RX1R II full specifications:
|Sensor
|61MP full-frame CMOS, 35.7 x 23.8mm
|Output size
|9504 x 6336
|Focal length mag
|1x
|Lens
|35mm f/2
|Shutter speeds
|30-1/4000sec (mechanical)
30-1/8000sec (electronic)
|Sensitivity
|ISO 100-32,000 (standard),
ISO 50-102,400 (expanded)
|Exposure modes
|PASM, Auto, Movie, S&Q
|Metering
|Exposure comp
|+/-5 EV in 0.3EV steps
|Continuous shooting
|5 fps
|Screen
|3in, 2.36m-dot fixed touchscreen
|Viewfinder
|2.36m-dot, 0.7x
|AF points
|693
|Video
|4K 30p, Full HD120p
|External mic
|3.5mm stereo, multi-interface show
|Memory card
|UHS-II SD
|Power
|NP-FW50 Li-ion
|Battery life
|270 shots (EVF), 300 shots (LCD)
|Dimensions
|113.3 x 67.9 x 87.5 mm
|Weight
|498g with battery and card