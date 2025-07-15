Sony has revealed a new full-frame fixed-lens compact camera, in the shape of the Sony RX1R III. Released a mere decade after its predecessor, it employs a similar 35mm f/2 lens, but now with a 60MP sensor. And it fits this into a body that measures just 113.3 x 67.9 x 87.5 mm, which is noticeably more petite than its most obvious competitors, the Fujifilm X100VI and Leica Q3 / Q3 43.

Naturally, you get some significant technology updates, as we’d expect to see after such a gap between models. Most obviously, Sony’s AI co-processor offers subject recognition for Humans, Animals, Birds, Insects, Cars, Trains, and Airplanes. A welcome Auto option also available.

The body design has been refreshed too, with major changes including a flat top-plate design with no protruding controls, and a fixed rather than pop-up viewfinder. As before, you get an aperture ring around the lens and an exposure compensation dial on top.

Elsewhere, though, the RX1R III looks a little short in some areas of its specification. Continuous shooting is limited to 5fps, and video to 4K 30p. There’s no space for either optical or mechanical sensor-shift image stabilisation, just electronic stabilisation for video shooting. The rear touchscreen is fixed rather than tilting, and yet again Sony hasn’t bothered to work out how to add a joystick to a smaller body for setting the focus area. There’s no built-in switchable ND filter in the lens, either. That said, many buyers will be willing to overlook all this to get a 60MP full-frame sensor in such a small camera.

The Sony RX1R III set to be available later this month for $5098 in the USA, £4200 in the UK, and €4900 in the EU.

