OPPO has launched its OPPO Find X8 series, including the Find X8 and Find X8 Pro smartphones. The devices feature OPPO’s all-new Hasselblad Master Camera System and introduces exceptional AI capabilities with the ColorOS 15 operating system. OPPO has also launched a new flagship tablet, the Pad 3 Pro.

Previewed at Paris Photo a couple of weeks ago, and a key theme around this launch has been making master-level photography accessible to all. Available in Pearl White and Space Black, the Find X8 Pro delivers ultra-grade cameras, performance and battery life, with ColorOS 15 debuting on Find X8 Pro with cutting-edge OPPO AI.

Both the OPPO Find X8 Pro and Pad 3 Pro are available in the UK via the OPPO E-store now. Read on for a launch offer!

Image: OPPO

OPPO Find X8 Pro key features:

Quad 50MP camera setup

50MP 15mm ultra-wide 1/2.75″, f/2.0, AF

50MP 23mm wide 1/1.4″, f1.6, OIS

50MP 73mm Periscope, 1/1.95″, f/2.6, OIS

50MP 135mm Periscope, 1/2.51″, f/4.3, OIS

4K 60fps Dolby Vision HDR video recording

6.78” Infinite View Display

6.78’’ Quad-Curved Display

HyperTone Image Engine

AI features, Portrait Mode, Film Simulation

8.24mm, 215g

IP68 and IP69 dust and water-resistant

4500 nits Peak Brightness

5910mAh Silicon-Carbon Battery

20Hz ultra-smooth display

Available in white and black

£1049

November 21, 2024, United Kingdom – OPPO today announced the global launch of the Find X8 Series, with Europe exclusively presenting its premium model, the Find X8 Pro. The flagship phone delivers ultra-grade experiences across camera, performance, and battery life and debuts ColorOS 15 with its suite of advanced OPPO AI solutions.

“With the Find X8 Series, we have broken through barriers that have held smartphones back for generations, setting a new global benchmark for excellence, especially with the Find X8 Pro,” said Pete Lau, OPPO’s Senior Vice President and Chief Product Officer.

Stylish, Slim & Durable

The Find X8 Pro is premium, elegant, and durable, with rich glass and aluminium construction plus a striking Cosmos Ring design, delivering a super-comfortable in-hand experience, whichever you choose. Despite ultra-beating camera systems, the device sets a new benchmark in its class for ultra-slim flagship camera phone design.

Find X8 Pro has a 6.78” Infinite View Display, with its size being offset by its elegant, curved frame and quad-curved glass on the front and back, creating a soft, easy-to-manage hold. Available in Space Black and Pearl White, Find X8 Pro carries this sleek, diffuse aesthetic forward. Each Pearl White Find X8 Pro adds a unique pearlescent pattern, infusing an exclusive quality to the colour.

OPPO Find X8 Pro in Pearl White and Space Black

Find X8 Pro is IP68 and IP69 dust and water-resistant, able to withstand being submerged in 1.5m of water for 30 minutes and jet sprays of water up to 80ºC for total peace of mind.

Less Bezel & More Screen

OPPO Find X8 Pro delivers immersive views and stunning, bright, crisp, high-quality screens. The phone features a 120Hz ultra-smooth display and a peak brightness of up to 1,600 nits, ensuring easy visibility even in bright sunlight. When playing back HDR content, Find X8 Pro beams at up to 4500 nits, and the ProXDR displays support the Ultra HDR standard, so your photos look glorious across compatible apps and services.

OPPO Find X8 Pro’s Bezel

The Find X8 Pro features a significantly reduced bezel surrounding its display, offering a sleek, futuristic, and immersive viewing experience. Its ultra-slim, visually symmetrical 1.9mm bezel, combined with a larger size and quad-curved glass, enhances both its aesthetics and tactile appeal.

Splash Touch technology means you can use Find X8 Pro outdoors in the rain or when your hands are wet without interruption, and with high-frequency PWM dimming, DC dimming, and TÜV Rheinland Eye Comfort 4.0 certification, enjoy a view that’s easy on the eyes across Find X8 Pro.

Hasselblad Master Camera System

OPPO Find X8 Pro introduces OPPO’s all-new Hasselblad Master Camera System with ultra-beating zoom and cutting-edge AI-powered capabilities. The phone provides a highly capable quad 50MP camera setup, adding a 135mm (6x) periscope camera for further-reaching zoom and a larger 23mm wide-angle camera sensor.

OPPO Find X8 Pro’s dual-periscope cameras

The Find X8 Pro debuts OPPO’s triple prism periscope camera with a flagship 50MP, 1/1.95-inch Sony LYT600 sensor, capturing superior lowlight photos and videos despite its compact size. Find X8 Pro is also the first globally available smartphone to feature two periscope cameras, offering industry-leading gapless zoom performance.

With Hasselblad Portrait Mode, Find X8 Pro puts the iconic Hasselblad look in your pocket – a perfect pairing with the periscope cameras – and is the only global smartphone to offer optical 135mm portraits for high-impact, dynamic photos of people and pets.

When you need next-level zoom, AI Telescope Zoom takes Find X8 Pro’s incredible hardware even further, breaking through limitations to create stunning photos at up to 60x. So, whether it’s a picturesque landscape or a performer on stage, Find X8 Pro goes the distance.

Image: OPPO

OPPO Find X8 Pro’s Lightning Snap

OPPO Find X8 Pro also introduces Lightning Snap, capturing a burst of photos at up to seven frames per second with a long press of the shutter button, all without sacrificing image processing. This means each frame looks like a dedicated still image, taking full advantage of OPPO’s HyperTone Image Engine. Find X8 Pro owners can access Lightning Snap by using the Quick Button, a touch-sensitive strip on its right side that can quickly launch the camera and control zoom.

OPPO Find X8 Pro’s Dolby Vision Recording

With its all-50MP rear camera system, Find X8 Pro isn’t just for photography champions; it also records Dolby Vision HDR video at up to 4K resolution, 60fps from all cameras, including the front camera, making the phone the ultimate creator tool.

Transforming the Livephoto experience, Find X8 Pro marks an end to poor-quality accompanying video clips. Capturing the essence of every moment with movie-grade dynamic range and stabilisation in every clip, Find X8 Pro’s Livephoto quality means each frame can be turned into a potential photo for maximum flexibility.

Ultra-Power with MediaTek Dimensity 9400

With the latest MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset, Find X8 Pro pack class-leading power. Built on TSMC’s 2nd generation 3nm process and featuring MediaTek’s 2nd generation all Big Core design, the Dimensity 9400 delivers 35% faster CPU and 41% faster GPU performance. More than just powerful, MediaTek has achieved game-changing efficiencies of 40% from the CPU and 44% from the GPU, and with AI tasks using 35% less power, the Dimensity 9400 and Find X8 Pro are future-proofed performance champions.[i]

OPPO and MediaTek have worked closely to optimise Find X8 Series with the all-new Trinity Engine, and each phone features a customised cooling system, harnessing a high-performance vapour chamber, graphite layer, and thermal conductive gel to deliver improved heat dissipation for ultra-powerful performance.

Image: OPPO

The Ultimate Concert Phone with AI LinkBoost

Find X8 Pro features OPPO’s new AI LinkBoost for unrivalled connectivity. With a total of 20 antennas, the Find X8 Pro ensure you stay as connected as possible, even in challenging environments.

Perfect for concerts, AI LinkBoost is optimised for stadiums, enabling 79% faster video uploads in congested environments.ii Together with industry-leading zoom capabilities and ultra-long battery life, you can capture higher-quality, further-reaching clips and share them with ease like never before.

OPPO Find X8 Pro with AI LinkBoost for ultra-stable connectivity

AI LinkBoost’s superpowers take Find X8 Pro beyond stadiums. In weak network conditions, such as in an elevator or a basement, AI LinkBoost enhances uplink and downlink throughput by 50%. AI LinkBoost also makes sure connectivity won’t hold back your gaming, thanks to a triple Wi-Fi antenna, so no matter how you hold it, you’ll benefit from the best possible connection and experience up to 40.11% less latency during playback.[ii]

Slim Style; Huge Battery Life

Pioneering silicon-carbon battery technology adds ultra-beating battery performance to Find X8 Pro despite the phone’s sleek profile. The incredible 5910mAh higher-than-ultra capacity of the phone delivers reliable multi-day performance.

More than just long-lasting, Find X8 Pro also features fast charging, with 80W OPPO SUPERVOOCTM charging for hours of power in minutes of charge time. The device delivers ultra-beating wireless charging with 50W AIRVOOCTM, and when paired with an OPPO Mag Charge case, Find X8 Pro can enjoy the speed of 50W AIRVOOCTM with the convenience of magnetic charging and mounting.

ColorOS 15 & OPPO AI

OPPO Find X8 Pro introduces the brand-new ColorOS 15, setting the bar for ultra-smooth experiences and ultra-smart AI capabilities.

By overhauling more than 800 elements to create a sleek, minimalist aesthetic with refined effects, navigating ColorOS 15 is a seamless, fluid experience, and Flux Themes creates easy-to-swap visual profiles you can switch between in moments. ColorOS 15’s fluidity is made possible by OPPO’s Luminous Rendering Engine, resulting in an 18% faster touch response and 40% superior stability.[ii]

Launching with Android 15, Find X8 Pro will receive six years of security updates for long-lasting peace of mind. To streamline photo edits, OPPO AI Eraser has been upgraded for superior object detection and generative fill, while three new AI-powered creative tools have been added.

AI Clarity Enhance can crisp up a crop or low-resolution image

AI Clarity Enhance transforms a low-resolution photo or cropped image into a crisp, clear, natural-looking ultra-high-definition image. AI Unblur restores natural details, colours and textures, such as skin and hair, so you can breathe new life into action shots and blurry photos. AI Reflection Remover removes glare and reflections to reveal the photo you were trying to capture all along.

Dare to dream with OPPO AI Studio, and create countless generated images, choosing between realistic, illustrated and a host of fantastical styles to create your next avatar, profile picture or social post.

From creativity to productivity, ColorOS 15 upgrades OPPO’s AI ToolBox. This context-aware menu is in the Smart Sidebar when you need it, with AI Summary, AI Speak, AI Reply and AI Writer returning to streamline reading and writing for Find X8 Pro, whether browsing the web or writing a message.

AI Assistant for OPPO Notes and Documents

AI Assistant for Notes restructures and streamlines content in an instant, while also correcting spelling, grammar and tone, and it can intelligently expand or shorten notes. Within the new Documents app, existing text files, spreadsheets and presentations can be summarised in seven languages. It also supports pro-grade translation and can rewrite documents in more formal or casual styles. Recorder can capture hours of audio in multiple languages, generating a transcript and a summary for personal assistant-level support, so you can focus on the task at hand.

ColorOS 15 also introduces Google Circle to Search for OPPO smart devices. With a simple long press, users can instantly search for whatever is on-screen without needing to switch apps. And with the Google Gemini app and Gemini as ColorOS’s digital assistant, whether checking the weather, chatting with Gemini, or planning your next vacation, OPPO and Google are on hand to make life easier.

With Touch to Share, OPPO continues to break through established barriers, enabling one-tap wireless file-sharing between iOS/iPadOS and ColorOS 15 devices using NFC.[iii]

Introducing the Pad 3 Pro

As a seamless extension of the Find X8 Pro, OPPO is proud to introduce the flagship tablet Pad 3 Pro to the UK. Boasting an elegant metal unibody design, this tablet is a mere 6.49mm thin, offering a sleek aesthetic. Elevating the entertainment experience, the Pad 3 Pro features a stunning 12.1-inch 3K display with a smooth 144Hz refresh rate, complemented by an exceptional audio system that includes eight speakers and Spatial Audio for immersive sound quality.

Equipped with advanced AI tools, the OPPO Pad 3 Pro seamlessly combines style, functionality, and performance. Its immersive display, professional-grade accessories, and cutting-edge features make it the ideal companion for entertainment enthusiasts, while its powerful capabilities position it as the top choice for professionals and creators seeking robust and versatile tools.

Availability

OPPO Find X8 Pro is available in the UK via OPPO E-store and O2 from Nov 21, 2024, pricing £1049.

OPPO Pad 3 Pro is available in the UK via OPPO E-store from Nov 21, 2024, pricing £499.

Exclusive Launch Offer

Celebrate the launch of OPPO Find X8 Pro with an exceptional gift! From November 21, 2024, to December 5, 2024, purchase the new OPPO Find X8 Pro and receive a complimentary OPPO Watch X (worth £299).

Enhanced Trade-In Offer

Trade in any smartphone and receive the residual value of your old device plus £100.

Trade in an OPPO Find series smartphone and enjoy the residual value plus £200.

This Enhanced Trade-In Offer is available from November 21, 2024, to December 31, 2024

[i] Data from MediaTek and OPPO Labs

[ii] Data from OPPO Labs

[iii] Touch to Share requires O+ Connect app to be installed from the App Store. The feature currently supports wireless file-sharing between ColorOS 15 and iOS/iPad OS devices, with NFC touch to share made available in a future update.

Read more smartphone articles:

Follow AP on Facebook, X, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.