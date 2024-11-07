Leading smartphone brand, and global partner of Paris Photo 2024, OPPO has revealed its new Imaging Proposition at the Paris Photo opening last night alongside a preview of the upcoming flagship Find X8 Series.

I got a glimpse of the latest activities from OPPO and their imaging advancements for the upcoming Find X8 Series at a roundtable event last night at Paris Photo. Director of Imaging Products, Joy Cheung, gave a key note presentation highlighting OPPO’s image democratisation efforts to make high quality, professional photography more popular and accessible to all. The project, entitled ‘Capture the Beauty of Life with Ease’ encourages users to capture the everyday and extraordinary life moments without complicated technology – which is where the Find X8 Series comes in.

A number of features have been teased for the Find X8 series, including Live Photo (already seen in the Reno 12 series) and action modes for detecting and capturing moving subjects. Portraiture is a key genre, with The Find X8 Series able to capture light, contrasts and the environment around the people in frame without without sacrificing or blurring details. Cheung also emphasised the delivery of “master-level tonal quality”, with smoother colour transitions and enhanced skin tone representation.

OPPO also revealed their ‘Dear Life’ exhibition, consisting of 56 winning images from the 2024 Imagine IF Photography Awards. Over 1 million entries submitted from 81 countries and region, with all photographs captured on OPPO smartphones. On show now at Paris Photo, Grand Palais, until 10th November.

Joy Cheung speaks at Paris Photo about latest camera capabilities and Imagine IF Photography Awards. Image: Jessica Miller

[November 7, 2024, Paris] OPPO has made waves at Paris Photo 2024 as the global partner, celebrating innovative imaging technology and exceptional talent in mobile photography.

Presenting its imaging proposition, “Capture the Beauty of Life with Ease,” OPPO hosted an exclusive camera roundtable to offer a glimpse of the latest imaging advancements in the upcoming Find X8 Series, making master-level photography accessible to all. The brand also celebrated global creativity with its imagine IF Photography Awards 2024, presenting a humanistic vision through the thoughtfully curated exhibition, “Dear Life.”

OPPO’s Imagine Proposition: Capture the Beauty of Life with Ease

Leading the roundtable, Joy Cheng, OPPO’s Director of Imaging Products, emphasized the brand’s vision to democratize high-quality photography. “Our imaging proposition, ‘Capture the Beauty of Life with Ease,’ drives our continuous innovation in mobile photography, enabling users to capture life’s extraordinary moments without technical complexity,” Cheng stated.

OPPO’s relentless pursuit of imaging excellence is embodied in the globally launching Find X8 Series, which introduces a powerful suite of features to elevate mobile photography.

One standout feature is portraiture, as OPPO keeps “people” at the heart of every image and continually enhances natural portrait rendering. Through extensive research into user aesthetics and photography habits, OPPO introduces the concept of the “Atmospheric Environmental Portrait” in the Find X8 Series, enabling people to capture scenes and emotions filled with ambiance simply by raising their camera and pressing the shutter.

“The Find X8 Series excels in capturing lighting details, naturally bringing out layers of light and shadow, fine contours, and textures to create a unique ambiance that tells the story behind each image,” Cheng explained. “We’re delivering master-level tonal quality, smoother color transitions, and enhanced skin tone representation for professional portrait quality in every shot.”

Image: OPPO

Allowing users to capture dynamic, atmospheric portraits instantly, OPPO Find X8 Series integrates its enhanced snaping as a core feature applying across every module of the imaging system. Unlike conventional “Action Modes” that often miss moments and image quality due to toggling and light limitations, OPPO’s upgraded snaping mode seamlessly detects moving subjects, balancing speed and quality for perfect shots without mode changes. Advanced processing architecture on the Find X8 Series powers rapid, nuanced images with a single click.

Cheng also previewed OPPO’s Livephoto feature, recently introduced with the Reno12 Series, which transforms raw data into vibrant, lifelike moments. On the upcoming Find X8 Series, this feature will be further enhanced. “We’re confident that OPPO’s Livephoto carries most diversified styles with strongest expressive power,” Cheng remarked.

Beyond capturing moments in time, OPPO Find X8 Series further breaks spatial limitations with advanced telephoto capabilities, allowing for “creative freedom from distance to closeness” in portrait photography. It will also be the first time that an imaging flagship is achieved through a slim model, without sacrificing the performance of telephoto.

“The value OPPO imaging offer is simple: when you feel the atmosphere of a moment unfold, you don’t have to worry about choosing modes, activating functions, or adjusting settings.” Cheng highlighted, “Leave that to us. You press the shutter, and the moment is yours.”

Image: OPPO

Leading the Way in Mobile Imaging: Two Decades of Innovation

For over 20 years, OPPO has developed technology that empowers people to capture high-quality images effortlessly. As smartphones became prevalent, OPPO emerged as a key innovator in mobile imaging:

2014: Introduced pixel-shifting technology with the OPPO Find 7.

2019: Made the first periscope telephoto available to users, breaking spatial limitations.

2020: Launched full-pixel omnidirectional focusing on the OPPO Find X2, greatly enhancing mobile imaging focus capabilities.

2021: Pioneered the “10-bit Full-Path Color Management” and “Color Flagship” concept with OPPO Find X3 series.

2022: Released dual-OIS stabilizers, making capturing quality photos even easier.

Building on extensive expertise in imaging software and hardware, OPPO introduced the HyperTone Camera System in 2023, advancing mobile imaging with enhanced details with warmth, subtle tonal gradation, and richly textured natural colors. “In the upcoming Find X8 Series, our HyperTone Camera System will be further refined to help users effortlessly capture moments full of atmosphere and vitality,” Cheng highlighted.

In recent years, OPPO has allocated over $13.7 million annually to imaging R&D, with a dedicated team of more than 1,000 professionals. As of September 30, 2024, OPPO holds over 12,900 patents related to imaging. Through collaboration with Hasselblad, OPPO has also fused classic aesthetics with cutting-edge imaging technology.

“Dear Life” Exhibition: A Celebration of Photography’s Human Touch

With over 1 million entries submitted from 81 countries and regions, OPPO’s imagine IF Photography Awards 2024 showcased a vibrant array of global creativity and diversity. After an extensive judging process, OPPO selected 56 award-winning works for an exhibition at Paris Photo, alongside the company’s official sample photos.

Themed “Dear Life,” the exhibition takes visitors on a deeply personal journey through four zones—Dear World, Dear Time, Dear Friend, and Dear Me—each capturing life’s fleeting beauty and celebrating themes of friendship, time, and self-reflection. All images were taken on OPPO smartphones, complemented by OPPO’s annual photography film, Dear Life, a visual journey that explores nature’s grandeur, the warmth of friendship, and moments of introspection.

“It is a great honor to participate in Paris Photo for the second consecutive year, celebrating exceptional global talent in mobile photography that reflects OPPO’s commitment to innovation,” said Olivella Liu, OPPO Global Brand Director. “The images presented at Paris Photo 2024 resonate deeply with universal emotions, transforming moments into powerful snapshots of people’s lives.”

For more information, please visit OPPO Paris Photo 2024 Online Exhibition.

Further reading:

Follow AP on Facebook, X, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.