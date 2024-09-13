Tecno has announced two new Tecno foldable phones, the Tecno Phantom V Fold2 and Tecno Phantom V Flip2. The Fold2 sports a flagship-level large 1/1.3” sensor and has three 50MP cameras, including a 50MP Portrait camera for high-quality portrait photography complimented by Tecno’s Universal Tone technology, as well as two 32MP front-facing cameras. Meanwhile the cheaper Flip 2 has a 50MP main camera, 50MP ultra-wide camera and a 32MP selfie camera.

Phantom V Fold2 features a 6.42” outer and 7.85” main 120Hz LTPO screens with 30-120° hovering capability, a 5750mAh Aircell battery, and 70W charging. The pocket-sized Phantom V Flip2 5G has a 4720mAh Super Battery with 70W Ultra Charge.

Tecno Phantom V Flip2. Photo: Tecno.

The Fold2 will be available in two colour options, Karst Green and Rippling Blue, and can be bought from around $1099. The Flip2 is available from around $699. These two new Tecno foldable phones will be available in Southeast and South Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Turkey.

