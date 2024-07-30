John Bridges shares his opinion on why he thinks Canon DSLRs represent the best value for money for cash-strapped photographers, and why we shouldn’t have given up on DSLRs just yet.

If you’re looking for a new camera these days, you often need to spend well over $1000 / £1000 for a mirrorless camera, like the Canon EOS R7, priced at $1499 / £1449 (RRP body only), however, once you’ve done this, you then need to spend money on expensive Canon RF lenses.

Not so with DSLRs, where you can find budget models like the Canon EOS 2000D for less than £400 / $479, with a 18-55mm kit lens, with optical image stabilisation! This will get you up and running, and then if you want additional lenses, you can find amazing deals, both new (Canon EF 50mm 1.8 STM around $130 / £130), or on the second-hand used market, where lenses like this are under $100 / £100.

Now that there are people abandoning Canon DSLRs, there are plenty of second-hand lenses on the market, and the prices of these seem to be cheaper than ever, as less people want them. But that just means, for those people who are prepared to settle for older lenses, bargains can be found.

Spend money on experiences

The less you spend on a camera, the more you can spend money on experiences, and going places to take photos, rather than camera gear. They do say that spending money on experiences, rather than things, brings better happiness after all. (Source: TIME.com)

In fact, I’d argue that a cheap DSLR is one of the best ways to learn about photography, as it shows you the difference between an optical viewfinder (using your eyes to frame a shot), and then the results on the digital screen. This will be a very quick reminder that you need to work on your exposure, and start picturing the scene, and potential dynamic range issues, facing your shots.

The Canon EOS 2000D may seem like an old model now, being released in 2018, but it offers some reasonably good specifications compared to more modern cameras, with a 24MP sensor, it’s got enough resolution for most people (depending on your needs). It even has built-in Wi-Fi for those that have the need to share images on social media websites.

There’s also something really nice about the feel of a Digital SLR, even the cheaper models have a good-sized hand grip, making it easier to hold steady, and the grip is often very small on cheaper mirrorless cameras.

*The Canon EOS 2000D is available in the US, as the Canon Rebel T7, with prices around $479 with 18-55mm IS lens.

