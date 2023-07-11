The Nothing Phone 2 has been announced with a minimally designed OS, a bigger 32MP front camera and 50MP dual rear camera system. The new smartphone captures video at up to 4K now at 60fps on the main camera and will notably be officially made available in the US. This follows the release of the Nothing Phone 1 back in 2022.

The phone also comes with more photography and video features such as Advanced HDR, a new Motion Capture 2.0 algorithm which uses AI technology to detect moving subjects while shooting video and a 2X Super-Res Zoom.

There will be limited release drops on 13 July at the Nothing Store in Soho, London and a kiosk in New York City and the smartphone will be available to buy from 18 July. The smartphone is currently available to pre-order on Nothing’s website starting at a price of $599 / £579 (8GB/128GB).

Key features:

Redesigned Nothing OS 2.0

New Glyph Interface

50 MP dual rear camera + 32 MP front camera

6.7” flexible OLED display (LTPO)

12 GB RAM + Snapdragon® 8+ Gen 1

Related content:

Follow AP on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.