The Nikon D7500, one of the best Nikon DSLRs you can get, are out of stock or have disappeared from many UK retailers. It’s still listed as available on the Nikon UK website but the clock is ticking for those wanting to buy DX-format Nikon DSLRs in the UK.

Nikon DX format DSLRs like the Nikon D500, Nikon D3500, and D5600 have similarly disappeared and are no longer sold from UK retailers. The Nikon D500 was discontinued in 2022 and Nikon confirmed that it had stopped making the D3500 and D5600 D3500 and D5600. They are no longer listed on the Nikon website and will likely follow suit once the remaining stock runs out.

The Nikon D3500 is a beginner’s DSLR that can be grabbed for a tempting budget price. Photo credit: Nikon/AP

It’s not just the cameras that are dying out following Nikon’s shift to focusing on Nikon mirrorless cameras and lenses. Around 35 Nikon DSLR lenses have also been discontinued. It’s not just Nikon that is discontinuing DSLR lenses, there have also been plenty of Canon, Sigma and Tamron lenses for DSLRs that have been discontinued in the past few years as well.

The Nikon D7500 can still be bought used and full-frame models like the Nikon D780 and Nikon D850 are available. In our review of the Nikon D7500, we gave it 4.5 stars and said that ‘The D7500 is a solid all-round DSLR that combines ruggedness, speed and image quality. It was launched back in 2017, but it has aged well.’

