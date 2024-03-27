Nikon has announced the Nikkor Z 28-400mm F4-8 VR, a new Z Mount zoom lens that packs a 14.2x zoom into a compact and lightweight body that weights just 725g. The lens’s focal-length range covers 28mm at the wide-angle end and 400mm at the super-telephoto end.

Zurab Kiknadze, Product Manager, Nikon Europe said, ‘Our new NIKKOR Z 28-400mm f/4-8 VR is the lightest lens in the NIKKOR Z lineup that goes all the way to 400mm, and it’s easier to handle than a super-telephoto prime. It’s perfect for people who want to carry just one lens and be ready for any photo opportunity, near or far.’

Sales are expected to start on April 2024. The Nikkor Z 28-400mm F4-8 VR will then be available to buy for $1,299/£1399/€1599.

London, United Kingdom, 27th March 2024: Today, Nikon is delighted to announce a new Z series zoom lens—the NIKKOR Z 28-400mm f/4-8 VR. Packing an incredible 14.2x zoom into a compact and lightweight body, you can keep this hugely versatile all-purpose superzoom lens on your Nikon Z camera and be ready for any photographic opportunity that comes your way! Wide-angle landscapes, street scenes, telephoto action shots, even close-ups of nature: it’s truly one lens for every inspiration.

With its compact proportions and a weight of just 725 g, there’s no need to think twice about packing this 14.2x zoom lens in a bag, or even keeping it on a Nikon Z camera while walking around. Its hugely versatile focal-length range gives you 28mm at the wide-angle end, 400mm at the super-telephoto end—and everything in between. For users who want to expand their creative opportunities to low-light situations or faster action, 5.0 stops of built-in optical vibration reduction counteract shake, and the VR advantage increases to 5.5 stops when the lens is attached to a Nikon Z camera that has Synchro VR capability.1,2 Plus, this lens utilises Nikon’s fast, quiet stepping motor for autofocus, allowing users to find focus quickly, even with rapidly moving subjects.

The all-purpose NIKKOR Z 28-400mm f/4-8 VR lens doesn’t just do wide and far. With minimum focus distances of just 0.2 m at 28mm, and 1.2 m at 400mm3, this superzoom lens also loves a close-up! Maximum reproduction ratio is 0.35x, allowing users to frame brilliantly detailed shots of smaller subjects and reproduce them at nearly half their actual size. This lightweight superzoom lens isn’t precious about the weather either: with reliable sealing around the mount and all moving parts, users can make the most of every trip, every walk, and all kinds of light.

Summary of key features: NIKKOR Z 28-400mm f/4-8 VR

Less to carry, more to see. Impressive 14.2x zoom: the hugely versatile focal-length range covers 28mm at the wide-angle end, 400mm at the super-telephoto end—and everything in between.

Lightweight and balanced: weighing only 725 g, this wide-angle to super-telephoto lens is incredibly easy to handle. Panning and subject acquisition is smooth, even when extended all the way to 400mm.

Up to 5.5-stop VR: 5.0 stops1 of built-in optical vibration reduction counteract shake, for sharp shots even in low light. Used with a Nikon Z camera that has Synchro VR, compensation expands to 5.5 stops.2

Great up close: minimum focus distance is just 0.2 m from subjects at the wide-angle end, and 1.2 m away when zoomed to 400mm.3 A maximum reproduction ratio of 0.35x enables awesome close-ups.

Reliable autofocus: Nikon’s fast, quiet stepping motor ensures users find focus quickly, and offers near-silent operation.

Renowned Nikon ergonomics: the silent control ring is customisable, and a zoom-lock switch prevents the lens from extending accidentally.

Sealed and ready to go places: reliable sealing around the mount and all moving parts prevents dust and water droplets from entering the lens barrel.

Square-shaped lens hood: the included hood boasts an eye-catching squared design. It can be inverted to save space when storing the lens, and it’s possible to shoot with the hood still inverted

FOOTNOTES:

1 5.0-stop VR: measured in accordance with CIPA standards with VR function set to NORMAL and zoom at the maximum telephoto position.

2 5.5-stop Synchro VR: measured in accordance with CIPA standards with VR function set to NORMAL. Available when attached to a full-frame/FX-format interchangeable lens mirrorless camera compatible with Synchro VR.

3 When shooting wide-angle close-ups at minimum focus distance with the lens hood attached, working distance becomes (approx.) 18.8 mm from your subject.

