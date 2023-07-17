The Voigtlander Nokton 35mm F0.9 lens for Fujifilm X-mount has been released. Starting at F0.09 and featuring an in-house produced ground aspherical lens on the first surface of the lens, this standard compact lens is said to achieve the fastest aperture among Voigtlander’s interchangeable lenses for X-Mount.
The lens is now available to buy for a price of £1,999 and includes a dedicated metal hood that can be reverse-mounted for portability. In addition, the Voigtlander 28mm COLOUR-SKOPAR F2.8 Aspherical VM / L39 wide-angle lenses for Leica M and L39 mounts are also available in black and silver finishes starting at just below £500.
Nokton 35mm F0.9 lens specifications:
- Focal Length: 35mm (70mm)
- Aperture Range: f0.9 – f22
- Elements / Groups: 10 / 8
- Angle of View: 43.8°
- Focusing Range: 0.35m – ∞
- Lens Coverage: Cropped Sensor (EFS / DX)
- Thread Size: 62mm
- Dimensions: 72.7 x 64.9 mm
- Weight: 492g
Related content:
More news:
- Yongnuo YN433 released: a Micro Four Thirds camera for live streaming
- Save big on Polaroid cameras and Kodak film with these deals!
- Samyang joins the L mount party
Follow AP on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.