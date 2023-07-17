The Voigtlander Nokton 35mm F0.9 lens for Fujifilm X-mount has been released. Starting at F0.09 and featuring an in-house produced ground aspherical lens on the first surface of the lens, this standard compact lens is said to achieve the fastest aperture among Voigtlander’s interchangeable lenses for X-Mount.

The lens is now available to buy for a price of £1,999 and includes a dedicated metal hood that can be reverse-mounted for portability. In addition, the Voigtlander 28mm COLOUR-SKOPAR F2.8 Aspherical VM / L39 wide-angle lenses for Leica M and L39 mounts are also available in black and silver finishes starting at just below £500.

Nokton 35mm F0.9 lens specifications:

Focal Length: 35mm (70mm)

35mm (70mm) Aperture Range: f0.9 – f22

f0.9 – f22 Elements / Groups: 10 / 8

10 / 8 Angle of View: 43.8°

43.8° Focusing Range: 0.35m – ∞

0.35m – ∞ Lens Coverage: Cropped Sensor (EFS / DX)

Cropped Sensor (EFS / DX) Thread Size: 62mm

62mm Dimensions: 72.7 x 64.9 mm

72.7 x 64.9 mm Weight: 492g

