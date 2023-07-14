Analogue Wonderland currently has a variety of film cameras and film on sale, with deals on Polaroid bundles and starter kits with free shipping in the UK. These include a Polaroid camera, film and accessories. There are also deals on Kodak, Ilford, and CineStill 35mm and 120 film as well as Polaroid and Instax film.
It’s worth noting that Polaroid also have a summer sale at the moment, with up to 50% off select cameras as well as Polaroid Generation 2 camera kits and accessories until 16 July 2023. You can now get the Polaroid Now Generation 2 i-Type Instant Camera for less than $100/ £100 and for just over $140 / £140 as part of a bundle.
We have a look at some of the best Analogue Wonderland film camera and film deals available below:
Analogue Wonderland deals:
Film:
- Polaroid Ultimate Bundle – NOW £200, WAS £229
- Polaroid Now Starter Kit – NOW £140, WAS £161
- Polaroid Go Starter Kit – NOW £140, WAS £155
- Fujifilm Instax Square SQ1 camera – NOW £120, WAS £130
- dubblefilm SHOW 35mm film camera – NOW £45, WAS £60
- Kodak Disposable film camera Tri-X – NOW £17.50, WAS £20
Film cameras:
- Kodak Ektachrome E100 120 film pack (5 rolls) – NOW £75, WAS £105
- Kodak gold 120 film pack (5 rolls) – NOW £40, WAS £62
- Polaroid 600 colour film pack (5 rolls) – NOW £85, WAS £100
- Kodak Portra 160 120 film pack (5 rolls) – NOW £70, WAS £82
For more deals, check out Analogue Wonderland’s website.
