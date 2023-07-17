The Yongnuo YN433, a Micro Four Thirds camera designed for live streaming video, has been released. It has a 20MP image sensor, paired with an 8-core 2.2GHz processor, shoots 4K video and supports an external USB network card.

Yongnuo’s YN433 camera runs on an Android operating system and the camera includes a full-size HDMI port, a USB-C port, a pair of 3.5mm jacks as well as additional USB-C ports for connecting storage devices and power delivery. However it surprisingly does not support WiFi and Bluetooth connectivity. It is also not known if it has an autofocus system.

To begin live streaming, users must insert a power supply, connect to a computer over USB, press the front-facing mode button until the “UVC” mode indicator light turns on, and then open accompanying live streaming software on the connected computer.

Though primarily designed with video makers in mind, the Yongnuo YN433 can capture still photos and has built-in modes for time-lapse photography. It includes 64GB of internal flash storage and 6GB of RAM and can be powered using an LP-E6 battery.

Yongnuo is a Chinese camera manufacturer known for their flash equipment as well as making lenses, lights and cameras. The Yongnuo YN433 is currently available to buy through multiple resellers on eBay for $568.

