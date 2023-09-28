Sony has released three new wireless microphones for professional videographers and video content creators, the Sony ECM-W3, ECM-W3S, and ECM-S1. They are designed to deliver quality sound across various shooting scenarios such as vlogs and interviews while remaining compact, lightweight and coming with a portable charging case.

In the US and Canada the Sony microphones will be available to pre-order from September 28, with shipping expected to start in early October. The ECM-S1 is priced at $420, the ECM-W3 at $469, and the ECM-W3S at $349. The Sony ECM-W3 and ECM-W3S wireless microphones will be available in select countries in Europe from November for 500 EUR and 370 EUR respectively. The Sony ECM-S1 will be available to buy from October for 450 EUR.

Sony ECM-W3 key features:

Two-channel receiver and two microphones

Sound pickup with reduced noise

Compatible with a digital audio interface

Sony ECM-W3S key features:

A one-channel receiver and one microphone

Compatible with a digital audio interface

Deliver low power consumption

Sony ECM-S1 key features:

Compact and lightweight body

Capsules tuned to capture human voices naturally

Three sound pickup modes: Uni-directional, Omni-directional and Stereo

Related content:

Follow AP on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.