Sony has released three new wireless microphones for professional videographers and video content creators, the Sony ECM-W3, ECM-W3S, and ECM-S1. They are designed to deliver quality sound across various shooting scenarios such as vlogs and interviews while remaining compact, lightweight and coming with a portable charging case.

In the US and Canada the Sony microphones  will be available to pre-order from September 28, with shipping expected to start in early October. The ECM-S1 is priced at $420, the ECM-W3 at $469, and the ECM-W3S at $349. The Sony ECM-W3 and ECM-W3S wireless microphones will be available in select countries in Europe from November for 500 EUR and 370 EUR respectively. The Sony ECM-S1 will be available to buy from October for 450 EUR.

Sony ECM-W3 key features:

  • Two-channel receiver and two microphones
  • Sound pickup with reduced noise
  • Compatible with a digital audio interface

Sony ECM-W3S key features:

  • A one-channel receiver and one microphone
  • Compatible with a digital audio interface
  • Deliver low power consumption

Sony ECM-S1 key features:

  • Compact and lightweight body
  • Capsules tuned to capture human voices naturally
  • Three sound pickup modes: Uni-directional, Omni-directional and Stereo
New Sony wireless microphones, Sony ECM-W3, ECM-W3S, and ECM-S1

Credit: Sony.

Related content:

Follow AP on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.