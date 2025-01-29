Lomography has revealed its two new Lomo’Instant Square Glass instant camera editions – Pemberley and The Blues. These cameras are notably dual-format cameras, which means they don’t use just one type of film, but both Instax Square and Instax Mini film.
They’re also beautifully retro, featuring premium glass lenses, an interchangeable Instant Mini Backs, plus Close-up and Splitzer lens attachments. Along with an automatic mode, it also has more advanced settings including zone-focusing and exposure compensation.
The Lomo’Instant Square Glass Pemberley and The Blues editions are both priced at $149/£139.
Lomo’Instant Square Glass specifications:
- Film format: Fujifilm Instax Square & Fujifilm Instax Mini
- Lens focal length: 95 mm (45 mm equivalent)
- Aperture: Automatic f/10, f/22
- Multiple Exposures: Unlimited
- Built-in Flash: Manual On/Off Flash Mode
- Zone Focusing Setting: 0.8 m / 1 – 2.5 m / Infinity
- Tripod Mount: Yes
- Filter Thread: 30.5 mm
- Battery Supply: 2 × CR2 – Not Included
- Remote Control Battery Supply: 1 × CR2025 – Not Included
