Panasonic have announced the Panasonic Lumix G100D in Japan, an upgrade to the Lumix G100, which is among the best Panasonic cameras. It features a new USB Type-C port and an updated OLED electronic viewfinder.

By switching the Panasonic Lumix G100’s USB 2.0 Micro-B port for a USB-C Type 2.0 port in the G100D, this new camera will comply with the EU’s common charger directive that is set to be implemented from 28 December 2024.

Panasonic representatives have confirmed to PetaPixel that the new camera model will likely be released in the US and in other international markets. There is no set date for when the camera will be released outside of Japan and its pricing yet.

Panasonic Lumix G100 at a glance:

20.3MP Micro Four Thirds sensor

ISO100-ISO25600 available (extended)

3inch 1.84M dot vari-angle touchscreen

3.68M-dot equiv, 0.73x magnification, electronic viewfinder

49 AF points (contrast detection)

4K video recording

Panasonic Lumix G100 Sample photo, Richard Sibley – 1/30s, f/5.6, ISO400, 94mm (188mm equivalent).

