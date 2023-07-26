The Panasonic Lumix G100, a tiny SLR-shaped camera specifically optimised for vloggers that released three years ago, is now available as part of a vlogging kit that includes a Lumix G Vario 12-32mm f3.5-5.6 lens and tripod grip – all for less than £500, the cheapest price in the last 30 days!

In our review of the Panasonic Lumix G100, now just £460.99, we said that ‘The crop when shooting stabilised 4K footage may be deal breaker for some, but overall this is a competent camera that will act as a great entry-point in to the Micro Fours Thirds system.’

Panasonic Lumix G100 at a glance:

20.3MP Four Thirds sensor

ISO100-ISO25600 available (extended)

3inch 1.84M dot vari-angle touchscreen

3.68M-dot equiv, 0.73x magnification, electronic viewfinder

49 AF points (contrast detection)

4K video recording

