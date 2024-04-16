The Motorola Edge 50 Ultra is Motorola’s top of the range camera phone for photography and features an impressive triple camera system on the rear, all with auto-focus, as well as a 50MP selfie camera, again with auto-focus (AF).

Key features of the Edge 50 Ultra:

50MP main, f/1.6, 1/1.3inch, PDAF, OIS

50MP ultra-wide, f/2.0, with AF

64MP telephoto, f/2.4, 3x, AF, OIS

50MP front camera, f/1.9, AF

6.7inch screen, 144hz, 2500nits, Gorilla Glass Vitus

4500mAh battery, 125W wired charging (50W wireless)

Android 14, Snapdragon 8s Gen3

IP68 rating water protection

Real wood or vegan leather back

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra. Image: Motorola

The list of camera features, beyond just the hardware, also sound impressive, with: Multiple portrait modes (24mm/35mm/50mm/85mm), Macro, Long Exposure, Timelapse, Dual Capture, Night Vision, Tilt-Shift, Pro (manual controls), Scan (powered by Adobe Scan), and 360° Panorama to name some of them.

There are also Artificial intelligence shooting modes including a Photo Enhancement Engine, Action Shot, Auto Smile Capture, Gesture Capture, Google LensTM integration, Color Optimization, and beyond this the phone uses Google’s Photos Auto Enhance technology.

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra. Image: Motorola

There’s also Pantone ValidatedTM color & Pantone SkintoneTM Validated, more on this below:

“The motorola edge 50 family is the world’s first smartphone with a PantoneTM Validated¹ camera and display developed in conjunction with Pantone colour scientists. Users can confidently capture and view the world exactly as they see it with Pantone Validated colours and skin tones, making it ideal for content creation. Every Pantone Validated device has met Pantone’s evaluation and grading criteria by authentically simulating the full range of real-world Pantone Colours1. Pantone SkinTone™ Validated1 assures that what users capture with the camera, or see on the display, truly represents the vast authentic spectrum of human skin tones.”

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra. Image: Motorola

Also announced is the Motorola Edge 50 Pro, which was previously announced in India, with a triple camera setup (50MP f/1.4 main, 13MP ultra-wide with 3cm macro, 10MP telephoto), and a 50MP selfie camera with AF, as well as a more affordable price of under £600.

Motorola Edge 50 Pro Key Features:

50MP main camera, f/1.4, with optical image stabilisation (OIS)

13MP ultrawide, 120-degree field of view, macro-friendly autofocus

10MP telephoto with OIS, 3x optical

50MP selfie camera with autofocus

6.7inch screen, 144Hz, with 2000nit peak brightness

IP68 dust and water resistant

Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset

4500mAh battery

Motorola Edge 50 Pro cameras.

And at the budget camera phone end, is the new Motorola Edge 50 Fusion, which features a 50MP “Ultra pixel” camera using the Sony LYTIA LYT-700C sensor, with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 13MP ultra-wide camera (with macro), and a 32MP selfie camera.

Pricing and availability

All three phones will be on sale across selected EMEA countries including the UK

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra will be available from mid-May with a RRP of £849

will be available from mid-May with a RRP of £849 Motorola Edge 50 Pro will be available from 16th April with a RRP of £599

will be available from 16th April with a RRP of £599 Motorola Edge 50 Fusion will be available from mid-May with a RRP of £349

