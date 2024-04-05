Motorola has announced a new smartphone, the Motorola Edge 50 Pro, in India. The phone has a 50MP main camera with a wide f/1.4 aperture and optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 13MP ultrawide with 120-degree field of view and macro-friendly autofocus, a 10MP telephoto with OIS and superzoom 3x optical magnification and a 50MP selfie camera with autofocus.

The Motorola Edge 50 Pro is IP68 dust and water resistant. It has several AI tools for photo enhancement and adaptive stabilisation in video. Its 6.7in pOLED panel has a 2712×1220 resolution, 144Hz refresh rate and 2000 nit peak brightness. It is powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset and a 4500mAh battery.

Motorola Edge 50 Pro cameras.

At the time of writing, the new smartphone has only been revealed in India, were it will be released on 9 April, the 8GB+256GB storage option will be priced at ₹31,999 (about $380/£300) while the will be 12GB+256GB priced at ₹35,999 (about $430/£350). It will come in three Pantone-inspired colour options: Black Beauty, Luxe Lavender, and Moonlight Pearl.

