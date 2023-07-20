Venus Optics has announced a new professional-grade macro lens, the Laowa Aurogon FF 10-50x NA0.5 Supermicro APO for full-frame mirrorless cameras, which has a 10x-50x magnification.

The Aurogon FF 10-50x NA0.5 Supermicro APO is available in several mounts including Canon EF and RF, Nikon F and Z, Sony E, and L-mount. The set of the objective lens and four tube lenses is priced at 8,999 Yuan, which is around $1,250/£960. Official pricing and availability outside of China have not yet been announced.

Credit: Venus Optics.

Via Photorumours.

