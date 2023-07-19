Type II of the Voigtlander Colour-Skopar 28mm f/2.8 Aspherical VM / L39 wide-angle compact lenses for Leica M and L39 mounts has been released in black and silver finishes. This lens for Leica rangefinder cameras is available to buy for only £519.

The new Voigtlander Colour-Skopar 28mm f/2.8 is said to maintain the same optical performance as the Voigtlander Ultron Vintage Line 28mm F2 Aspherical VM while keeping the maximum aperture at F2.8 and having a portable aluminum exterior.

Our technical editor Andy Westlake said this about the 28mm lens, ‘The closest thing to a small, affordable M-mount 28mm is the TTartisan 28mm f/5.6 for £400, so getting a Voigtlander that’s two stops faster for £520 is pretty tempting’.

 Voigtlander Colour-Skopar 28mm f/2.8 specifications:

  • Focal Length: 28mm
  • Aperture Range: f2.8 – f22
  • Elements / Groups: 8 / 5
  • Angle of View: 74.6°
  • Focusing Range: 0.5m – ∞
  • Lens Type: Wide Angle
  • Lens Coverage: Full Frame / 35mm
  • Lens Focus Mechanism: Manual
  • Thread Size: 39mm
  • Dimensions: 51 x 23.5 mm
    Weight: 106g
  • Compatible Lens Hood Included

