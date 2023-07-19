Type II of the Voigtlander Colour-Skopar 28mm f/2.8 Aspherical VM / L39 wide-angle compact lenses for Leica M and L39 mounts has been released in black and silver finishes. This lens for Leica rangefinder cameras is available to buy for only £519.

The new Voigtlander Colour-Skopar 28mm f/2.8 is said to maintain the same optical performance as the Voigtlander Ultron Vintage Line 28mm F2 Aspherical VM while keeping the maximum aperture at F2.8 and having a portable aluminum exterior.

Our technical editor Andy Westlake said this about the 28mm lens, ‘The closest thing to a small, affordable M-mount 28mm is the TTartisan 28mm f/5.6 for £400, so getting a Voigtlander that’s two stops faster for £520 is pretty tempting’.

Voigtlander Colour-Skopar 28mm f/2.8 specifications:

Focal Length: 28mm

Aperture Range: f2.8 – f22

Elements / Groups: 8 / 5

Angle of View: 74.6°

Focusing Range: 0.5m – ∞

Lens Type: Wide Angle

Lens Coverage: Full Frame / 35mm

Lens Focus Mechanism: Manual

Thread Size: 39mm

Dimensions: 51 x 23.5 mm

Weight: 106g

Compatible Lens Hood Included

