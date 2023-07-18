The Honor 90 Lite has been announced and is now available to buy. This mid-range budget camera phone is the cheaper version of the Honor 90 that was released in the UK and Europe earlier this month with a 200MP main camera. The Honor 90 Lite instead features a 100MP main camera and 256GB storage.
The smartphone’s triple rear camera system also has a 5MP Macro camera, 2MP Depth camera and a 16MP selfie camera in the front. It is available in three colour options (Midnight Black, Titanium Silver and Cyan Lake) from $310 / £219.99.
Honor 90 Lite key features:
- 100MP main camera
- Front selfie camera 16MP
- Second rear camera 5MP
- Third rear camera 2MP
- 8GB+256GB Storage
- 2.2GHz octa core MediaTek processor
- Operating system: Android 13 (MagicOS 7.1)
- Size H162.9, W74.5, D7.48mm
- Weighs 179g
