The firm’s latest flagship 360° action camera, the Insta360 X5, debuts with a larger sensor, replaceable lenses, and an AI-powered low-light shooting mode. With a fast Triple AI Chip system that helps reduce noise and a bigger 1/1.28″ F2.0 Sensor compared to its predecessor, the new X5 promises a dramatic leap in image quality.

Insta360 X5 key features:

8K 30p 360° video

Built-in wind guard and improved audio algorithm

2400mAh battery supports up to 185 minutes of recording in 5.7K

IP68 waterproofing to 49ft/15m (without a dive case)

Magnetic mounting system

FlowState Stabilisation + 360° Horizon Lock

Multiple ways to “hit record” – Twist to Shoot, Voice Control 2.0, Gesture Control, or pairing with a wireless remote

Insta360 X5. Image: Insta360

As the Insta360 devices are mainly used by adventure-loving creatives, who don’t go easy on them, so the new X5 received an upgraded high-strength, scratch-resistant glass to give you peace of mind in demanding shooting scenarios. Previously, if you managed to break them, it rendered them irreparable, but the firm now offers a useful Replacement Lens Kit, so having an X5 is more cost-effective, as now you won’t need to dispose of the whole device if the lens breaks. Insta360 improved the waterproofing too, so the X5 now has an IP68 rating and can be used underwater to 49ft/ 15m this can be extended by using a dedicated dive case.

Video features have been improved with supersampling from 11K to 8K, and thanks to the new low-light mode, PureVideo, which applies AI noise reduction and dynamic range optimisation, you can achieve better results in challenging lighting conditions. The new InstaFrame mode captures auto-framed flat video and full 360° footage simultaneously with a choice of fixed or selfie view with tracking. This means you can pick and adjust your footage later, and don’t need to worry about framing perfectly.

Insta360 X5. Image: Insta360

The free Insta360 app has received an update too and now has more intuitive editing tools and a cloud service to instantly share and edit videos.There is also a convenient one-tap de-warp button to remove fisheye distortion.



The Insta360 X5 is available at the Insta360 Official Store, Amazon, and authorised retailers. The Standard Version is priced at $549, while the Essentials Bundle is available for $659.

