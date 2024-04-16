Insta360 has announced their latest flagship action camera for enthusiasts and content creators, the Insta360 X4. The new camera is capable of shooting the much-anticipated 8K 360° degree video.

The founder of Insta360, JK Liu, said: ‘8K will be transformative for creators as reframed video now holds its own alongside footage shot on regular cameras. But X4 isn’t just about image quality, it’s designed to be the most robust, easy-to-use 360° camera ever, no matter your experience. This idea was at the heart of a lot of the changes we made’.

The camera is supported by a 5nm AI chip and boasts a selection of AI-powered shooting and editing features. It also has improved battery performance with a 135-minute run time. The Insta360 X4 is now available to buy from the Insta360 Official Store, Amazon, and select retailers from $499.99 / £499.99.

Insta360 X4 key features:

Up to 8K at 30fps – 360º video

Up to 4K video at 60fps – Single lens mode

Up to 4K video at 30fps – Me mode

Photo resolution: Up to 72MP (11904×5952)

Up to 72MP (11904×5952) Video modes: Video, Active HDR, Timelapse, TimeShift, Bullet Time, Loop Recording, Pre-recording

Video, Active HDR, Timelapse, TimeShift, Bullet Time, Loop Recording, Pre-recording Photo modes: Photo, HDR Photo, Interval, Starlapse, Burst

Photo, HDR Photo, Interval, Starlapse, Burst Battery capacity: 2290mAh

2290mAh Waterproof: 10m

10m Sensor size: 1/2”

1/2” Aperture: F1.9

F1.9 35mm Equivalent Focal Length : 6.7mm

: 6.7mm ISO Range : 100-6400

: 100-6400 Shutter speed: 1/8000 – 120s (photo), 1/8000 – to the limit of frames per second (video)

1/8000 – 120s (photo), 1/8000 – to the limit of frames per second (video) Audio modes: Auto Wind Reduction · Active Wind Reduction · Stereo · Direction Focus

Auto Wind Reduction · Active Wind Reduction · Stereo · Direction Focus Weight : 203g

: 203g Dimensions (W x H x D) : 46×123.6×37.6mm

: 46×123.6×37.6mm MicroSD Card : UHS-I V30 speed class, exFAT format SD cards with a max storage of 1TB are recommended.

: UHS-I V30 speed class, exFAT format SD cards with a max storage of 1TB are recommended. Mics: 4

4 USB: Type-C USB 3.0 *Note: Only supports wired connection to Android devices (via Micro-USB or Type-C). Does not support wired connection to iOS devices. Full wireless support is available for both iOS and Android.

Insta360 X4 Showcase Video: Hawaii

Video: Insta 360

From Insta360:

Insta360 is excited to announce its new, groundbreaking flagship camera: Insta360 X4. Much-anticipated 8K 360° video, plus 5.7K60fps and 4K100fps, add unparalleled image quality to the endless creative possibilities of 360° capture, including the ability to “shoot first, point later” and the Invisible Selfie Stick effect. X4 also doubles as a traditional action cam, with its Single-Lens Mode now upgraded to smooth, ultra-wide 4K60fps.

This premium imaging arsenal is supported by a powerful 5nm AI chip, a smart control system with features such as Voice and Gesture Control, and vastly improved battery performance with a 135-minute run time. A host of AI-powered shooting and editing features make it easy to capture and share unique, creative shots. New, removable lens guards for X4 will also be a very welcome addition, providing convenient, robust protection and peace of mind.

All of this in a tough, pocket-sized device makes X4 the new, essential tool for action enthusiasts, casual creators, and professionals alike.

“8K will be transformative for creators as reframed video now holds its own alongside footage shot on regular cameras. But X4 isn’t just about image quality, it’s designed to be the most robust, easy-to-use 360° camera ever, no matter your experience. This idea was at the heart of a lot of the changes we made,” JK Liu, founder of Insta360 explained.

Insta360 X4 is available to order from April 16th, 2024 via the Insta360 Official Store, Amazon, and select retailers, priced at US$499.99.

[Meet Insta360 X4 – Magic in Action: https://youtu.be/utIKv7KNOYo]

Incredible third-person views in 8K and high-res slow motion.

It’s finally here! 8K30fps is our highest resolution ever for a 360° action cam and it looks incredible! With 360° video, creators can choose any angle after filming (known as reframing), like going back in time and pointing the camera! This makes X4’s 8K resolution a real game-changer because the footage remains incredibly detailed and sharp, even after reframing–perfect as high-quality, standalone clips or for seamless integration into any edit.

And the upgrades don’t stop there. For action shots or slow motion, 60fps 360° video is now available at 5.7K for smoother, sharper images. There’s also a new 4K100fps setting for glorious, cinematic shots at 4x slow-mo.

Whatever the resolution or frame rate, 360° shooting with X4 offers unique benefits like the Invisible Selfie Stick effect, creating impossible third-person views that look like they were shot on a drone or with a personal camera crew! That extends to photos too, with X4 capable of 72MP 360° photos, now with built-in AI denoising.

With Me Mode, X4 can even automatically frame the subject in the shot, while keeping the selfie stick invisible. Now at a whopping 4K30fps (up from 1080p with X3) or 2.7K120fps, that means ready-to-share flat video clips with zero reframing!

Get two cameras in one.

That’s right! X4 doubles as both a 360° camera and a regular wide-angle action cam. When you know exactly what you want to shoot, like a first-person POV from a chest-mounted position, simply switch to Single-Lens Mode for an immersive, wide-angle video.

This has been souped up for X4 with super smooth 4K60fps, and an ultra wide 170° view with MaxView at an upgraded 4K30fps.

A true action specialist.

X4 doesn’t just withstand the rough and tumble of adventure, it embraces it! How’s this for some action credentials?

Removable Lens Guards : A key upgrade for X4. Easy to apply and remove at a moment’s notice. Two options include Standard Lens Guards (free with the camera) or the Premium Lens Guards, made with tough, scratch-resistant, tempered glass for action-ready ruggedness.

: A key upgrade for X4. Easy to apply and remove at a moment’s notice. Two options include Standard Lens Guards (free with the camera) or the Premium Lens Guards, made with tough, scratch-resistant, tempered glass for action-ready ruggedness. 2.5″ Corning® Gorilla Glass® Touchscreen – Bigger, tougher, and super responsive for on-the-go use.

– Bigger, tougher, and super responsive for on-the-go use. FlowState Stabilization & 360° Horizon Lock – X4 delivers smooth, level shots, no matter how intense the action.

– X4 delivers smooth, level shots, no matter how intense the action. 135-Minute Run Time at 5.7K30fps – A huge new 2290 mAh battery offers genuinely impressive 67% longer run time than X3!

at 5.7K30fps – A huge new 2290 mAh battery offers genuinely impressive 67% longer run time than X3! Seriously Waterproof – Take X4 down to 33ft right out of the box, or for seamless 360° underwater stitching, try the Invisible Dive Case for shooting to 164ft.

– Take X4 down to 33ft right out of the box, or for seamless 360° underwater stitching, try the Invisible Dive Case for shooting to 164ft. Cold-Weather Resistant – Handles temperatures as low as -4ºF (-20ºC) with ease.

Creativity made easy.

No matter what you’re into, X4 makes it simpler than ever to capture incredible footage!

Got the camera mounted out of reach? No problem! Use hand gestures to start/stop shooting or take a photo (known as Gesture Control), or use voice commands courtesy of Voice Control 2.0.

Timed Capture lets you schedule X4 to power on, record, and shut itself off automatically. Perfect for capturing a sunrise without having to wake up!

X4’s creative shooting modes have also had some major upgrades:

Bullet Time – our signature Matrix-like slow-mo shot, now up to 5.7K120fps or 3K240fps.

– our signature Matrix-like slow-mo shot, now up to 5.7K120fps or 3K240fps. 8K TimeShift – a mind-bending hyperlapse in sensational 8K resolution.

– a mind-bending hyperlapse in sensational 8K resolution. 11K Timelapse – watch time fly and capture the magic in between moments.

Other fun tools to try with X4 include the Motion ND effect, for adding cinematic motion blur without an ND filter. For runners and riders, try overlaying data like GPS, speed, and power from your Garmin device or Apple Watch in your video, with a choice of interactive stats dashboards (applied in the Insta360 app).

Smart, AI-powered editing.

The Insta360 editing suite has options for creators of all levels, from one-tap, zero-effort AI edits, to fully customized manual editing.

Reframing in the Insta360 app has two upgraded options. With Quick Edit (formerly known as Snap Wizard), simply move your phone or use the virtual joystick to point the camera. Editing your 360° video is now easier than playing a video game and just as fun! The reframed clips are immediately saved and ready to share!

For a fully hands-off approach, try AI Edit. Insta360’s algorithm handles the entire reframing process, now faster with improved subject detection. The Insta360 app also has Shot Lab, where creators can find 30+ viral-worthy effects that can be edited in just a few taps.

For creators who prefer a desktop workflow, the recently updated Insta360 Studio is a highly flexible editing tool for seriously clean, ready-to-share edits at maximized resolution, compatible with both 360° footage and regular flat images.

Both the mobile app and desktop software are also free to use, no subscription required!

Besides this, Insta360 has just launched Insta360 Reframe, their own plugin for Adobe Premiere Pro! Creators can reframe 360° files shot on X4 directly in Premiere Pro for a smoother workflow with minimal exporting and maximum image quality.

Availability

Insta360 X4 is available to purchase worldwide from 16th April 2024, priced at US$499.99. For more information and to order, check out the Insta360 Official Store.

