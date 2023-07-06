The new Motorola Razr 40 ultra-compact flip design camera phone is available now with a starting price of £799.99, and can be purchased at Amazon, Carphone Warehouse, Currys, EE, John Lewis, Three and O2.

Available in Sage Green, Summer Lilac and Vanilla Cream, the Razr 40 features the same incredibly smooth and vivid internal display, teardrop hinge and iconic pocketable flip design as the recently launched Razr 40 ultra. While the most noticeable difference of the new Razr 40 is a smaller external display, it maintains all the features expected from a high-end smartphone at a more affordable price point.

Meet the new Motorola Razr 40, designed with a luxury vegan leather that begs to be held. With all the features in a fun and stylish package, it is a one-of-a-kind foldable device that offers a sensory experience that lasts. Made for trendsetters who like to stand out in a crowd, and for digital minimalists who want to disconnect and take back control of their device.

The new Motorola Razr 40 reimagines what style can do on a pocketable flip design that’s available in a range of on-trend colours. Consumers will discover new ways to interact, capture, and create through Flex View, and can even see notifications without flipping the device open thanks to a fully functional external display.

Photo: Motorola

When flipped open, experience a massive 6.9″ pOLED screen combined with multidimensional sound for immersive entertainment. This powerful device offers high-res cameras paired with an outstanding battery life, to keep up with trendsetters’ busy lifestyles.

Stylish, pocket-friendly flip design

The new Razr 40 is ultra-compact and folds completely in half to fit in almost any pocket. This device comes with a distinctive and stylish look that will turn heads and make a statement, combining Gorilla Glass Victus and a luxury leather-like feel thanks to its premium vegan leather. It’s easy to grip, soft to the touch, and comes with fashionable colours expertly chosen via Motorola’s partnership with Pantone, including Sage Green, a contemporary green tone, Vanilla Cream, a true off-white classic, and Summer Lilac, which is a mystical purple shade.

Photo: Motorola ILCE-7RM4A · f/4 · 1/160s · 70mm · ISO100

Motorola Razr 40 at a glance

The Razr 40 has an interactive 1.5” external display which is fully functional so consumers can see everything at a glance and still feel connected without having to flip their device open. This means users can stay in the moment and when they need to, quickly view notifications, check the weather, play songs and check their schedule without having to open the device, limiting distraction.

In addition, Motorola has created new ways for consumers to customise and interact with their device on the external display such as:

Panels: Custom panels allow users to prioritise what matters most. Swipe left or right to easily access the weather, calendar, and view notifications with ease.

Custom panels allow users to prioritise what matters most. Swipe left or right to easily access the weather, calendar, and view notifications with ease. Customisation: Users can choose from a range of Moto clock styles, plus customise and arrange the panels on their home screen, dragging and dropping so they’re arranged to fit the needs of every unique Razr user.

Users can choose from a range of Moto clock styles, plus customise and arrange the panels on their home screen, dragging and dropping so they’re arranged to fit the needs of every unique Razr user. Media Player: Users can play, pause and skip songs directly from the external display.

Photo: Motorola

Capture like never before with versatile high-resolution cameras

Motorola’s Razr 40 also features the highest resolution sensors on any of its foldable devices for both front and rear camera systems. Users can capture crystal-clear photos and selfies in any light with a 64 MP main camera and OIS, which eliminates blurry images due to unwanted camera movement. Additionally, laser autofocus technology uses an advanced time of flight (TOF) sensor to help the camera quickly focus on the subject in low-light conditions.

Consumers can unleash the full potential of the Razr 40 by shooting breathtaking wide-angle shots to extreme close-ups with a 13MP Ultrawide + Macro Vision lens, which fits nearly 4X more in the frame compared to a standard lens, and squeeze more friends into a selfie. Plus, the Macro Vision brings users 4x closer to the subject than a standard lens. Whether it’s food, nature, mechanical details, or anything else, pictures can be taken from just 2.5 cm away.

With the new Razr 40 you can also experience high quality video calls when using the 32 MP front camera, or even use the main display as a mirror to always be camera ready. Thanks to Quad Pixel technology, users get 4x the light sensitivity for sharp and bright images even in low light. Plus, intelligent software works in the background to sharpen faces automatically.

Photo: Motorola

Creating content has never been so easy with the Motorola Razr 40; users can take advantage of the Flex View to experience 64MP camera for ultra-wide, high-res selfies. Or flip the Razr 40 closed and still use the rear camera, and switch camera modes simply by swiping left or right. Users can even take control of their camera with simple hand gestures; just click the volume key, show a palm gesture and let Auto Smile Capture work its magic.

For more fun and trendy content options, try the Photo Booth feature – make a simple gesture with an open palm to trigger a timer that will start counting down for the camera to automatically capture 4 separate photos in a row, giving 3 seconds between each shot to prep and pose. Once the poses are polished, users can get a stitched collage of the 4 photos with Google Photos.

To level up content creation, try the Dual Capture mode – a setting that allows the user to record both the rear and selfie cameras at the same time – perfect for capturing a live reaction as subjects on either side of the lens are continuously being captured in a split screen.

Immersive Entertainment with unbelievable battery life

The Razr 40 arrives with a massive 6.9” pOLED display with HDR10+ certification and up to 144Hz refresh rates for seamless scrolling, gaming, and switching between tasks. This device also offers enhanced audio with Dolby Atmos®, offering a richer multidimensional audio experience that brings out more depth, clarity, and details from any entertainment enjoyed over the device’s two large stereo speakers or headphones. The new Spatial Sound by Motorola also makes sound feel even more immersive and fills the space around the user whether they’re listening to music or watching their favourite movie.

The Razr 40 also offers next-generation gaming, entertainment, and connectivity thanks to the new 4nm platform-based Snapdragon® 7 series and advanced LPDDR4X memory. This powerful series can supercharge action-packed gaming, allowing users to experience incredibly lifelike graphics and sound, connect to Wi-Fi faster and more reliably, and get the professional-quality camera features to keep up with the trendsetters.

And to power this premium entertainment experience, Motorola has also included a long-lasting battery that is larger than the previous generation, and also supports ultra-fast 30W TurboPower charging and wireless charging.

Photo: Motorola

Motorola’s unique software experience

The new Razr runs on Android 13 and comes with unique Motorola experiences, including simple gestures, custom entertainment settings and/or ability to personalise according to each user’s style. Additionally, the Razr 40 offers an extensive suite of security features, including ThinkShield, Moto Secure, and Moto KeySafe.

The Motorola Razr 40 goes beyond advanced technologies as it is pushing the boundaries of sustainable packaging and product design. It comes in an eco-friendly box, which is plastic-free, features natural soy ink printing, and uses recycled and recyclable materials. The new device will also surprise and delight consumers through offering a sensory experience: a brand fragrance that can be smelled when consumers open their smartphone boxes.

Availability

The Motorola Razr 40 is on sale in the UK now with a starting MSRP of £799.99, and can be purchased at Amazon, Carphone Warehouse, Currys, EE, John Lewis, Three and O2.

Buy a Motorola Razr 40 between 30th June and 2nd August here and get a free Lenovo Tab M8 – worth £129.99.

