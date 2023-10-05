Leica has announced a second generation hybrid instant camera, the SOFORT 2, with new features including an the option to permanently save digital images and choose the best shots before printing them.

The SOFORT 2 will be available globally from 9th November 2023 at a recommended retail price of £350.00. The camera will come in three colours: black, red and white.

Image credit: Leica

From Leica, Wetzlar, 5th October 2023:

In the early days of photography, it could take hours or even days between the moment of capturing an image and actually viewing the result. Since their creation in 1947, instant cameras have offered a new photography experience, which gained cult status, especially in the 70s and 80s. Decades ago, the instantly printed photo symbolised acceleration, whereas it now represents a moment of caution and relief to contrast today’s fast-paced world.

It’s no wonder that the fascination with instant photography is thriving once again, and now, with the Leica SOFORT 2, Leica Camera AG is introducing the second generation of their instant camera. This hybrid camera seamlessly combines fleeting digital moments with the enduring analogue world.

The SOFORT 2’s new features primarily include the option to permanently save digital images and choose the best shots before printing them. This includes all photos on your smartphone and those taken with other Leica cameras, which are already stored in the gallery of the seamlessly connected Leica FOTOS App and can be transferred to the camera to be printed as instant photos.

Simply pull the manual printing lever on the camera, and seconds later, you’ll have the print on Instax Mini format photo paper in your hands on Leica’s exclusive photo paper with a warm-white or golden frame.

Image credit: Leica

The modern, minimalist, and elegant look of the SOFORT 2 is a testament to the expertise of the company in industrial design. The Leica brand experience continues consistently with the handling of the SOFORT 2, as its user-friendly menu structure and button layout align with those of other digital Leica cameras.

The new Leica SOFORT 2 is available in black, red, and white and presents itself as a camera that will quickly find a permanent place in the family, at events, and during travels, creating special shared experiences. There are numerous fun features that further assist in creatively

capturing moments which include the selfie mode with a separate shutter button, the landscape mode with a wide-angle character, the macro mode for close-ups from up to 10cm, as well as 10 lens and 10 film effects to unleash your creativity.

Image credit: Leica

The accessories are as versatile as the Leica SOFORT 2. Stylish wooden picture frames beautifully showcase the prints, with wrist straps, carrying straps, bags, and other high-quality accessories emphasising the camera’s individuality and creativity – and, most importantly, the

individuals who use it to capture and share special moments, whether as analogue instant photos or digital moments on social media.

The Leica SOFORT 2 will be available globally at all Leica Stores, the Leica Online Store and authorised dealers starting 9th November 2023. The recommended retail price will be £350.00 including VAT.

