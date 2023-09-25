DJI has released the DJI Mini 4 Pro drone camera, which it describes as ‘the ultimate companion for adventure enthusiasts’. The drone is equipped with a 1/1.3-inch 48MP sensor featuring Dual Native ISO Fusion. It also has a 24mm-equivalent f/1.7 lens, and can shoot RAW photos and 4K/60p HDR video.

The drone can also shoot slow-motion 4K footage at up to 100 frames per second. Other video features include enhanced noise reduction algorithm in Night Shots mode and True Vertical Shooting, a special mode optimised for social media and smartphone video. Like the DJI Mini 3 Pro, the Mini 4 Pro weighs just 249 grams (8.8 ounces) and so can be legally flown in many countries and regions, including the US where its sub-250 weight means it does not need to be registered with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

Credit: DJI

‘The Mini 4 Pro perfectly marries professional-grade capabilities while keeping its hallmark lightweight design, offering unmatched freedom and adaptability,’ said Ferdinand Wolf, Creative Director at DJI. ‘This drone emerges as the ultimate all-rounder, designed to elevate your creative toolkit.’

The Mini 4 Pro is now available to buy in a variety of combos from the DJI online store and authorised retail partners starting at a price of $759 / £689.

From DJI:

DJI, the global leader in civilian drones and innovative camera technology, today introduces the DJI Mini 4 Pro. Crafted to be the ultimate companion for adventure enthusiasts, the DJI Mini 4 Pro redefines the boundaries of mini-camera drones, setting a new benchmark for capturing and sharing exhilarating moments. With its pioneering omni-directional obstacle sensing and the flagship DJI O4 video transmission technology, this state-of-the-art mini drone empowers users to embrace every heart-pounding experience and channel their creativity into unforgettable endeavors.

“The Mini 4 Pro perfectly marries professional-grade capabilities while keeping its hallmark lightweight design, offering unmatched freedom and adaptability,” said Ferdinand Wolf, Creative Director at DJI. “This drone emerges as the ultimate all-rounder, designed to elevate your creative toolkit.”

Take Flight at a Moment’s Notice

Weighing under 249g[1], the Mini 4 Pro is meticulously engineered for effortless portability. Its lightweight design not only ensures ease of transport but also aligns with drone regulations in a majority of countries and regions, granting you the freedom to take flight with almost no limitations.

High-Quality Imaging

The Mini 4 Pro offers cutting-edge imaging with a 1/1.3-inch CMOS sensor, New Image-Processing Platform and dual native ISO fusion—a hallmark of cinema-grade technology. Its f/1.7 aperture, 48MP image resolution, 4K/60fps HDR video, and Slo-Mo shooting at 4K/100fps capture moments in breathtaking detail. 2.4μm pixels[2]and an enhanced noise reduction algorithm in Night Shots video mode delivers clear, cleaner footage even in low-light conditions.

Additionally, the Mini 4 Pro empowers your creativity with True Vertical Shooting, optimized for social media and smartphone playback. A 60° large-angle tilt for fluid camera motion unleashes cinematic possibilities, while digital video zoom bolsters your storytelling abilities by magnifying photos up to 2x and videos up to 4x.

Captivating Output

The Mini 4 Pro allows you to achieve professional-grade post-production control with 10-bit D-Log M recording, granting access to more than a billion colors. No matter where you publish your content, HLG ensures the natural colors and brightness remain true-to-life without adjustment or format conversion due to its high dynamic range. Preserve intricate nuances with 48MP RAW and SmartPhoto technology[3], an ingenious fusion that harmonizes HDR imaging, scene recognition, and more, resulting in images that truly captivate.

Fly Without Worry

The Mini 4 Pro enhances safety with omni-directional obstacle sensing, utilizing multiple wide-angle and a pair of downward vision sensors to detect obstructions from all directions. Complemented by an Advanced Pilot Assistance Systems (APAS), the drone features automatic braking and obstacle bypass, elevating in-flight security.

Extend your creative freedom with up to 34 minutes of flight time, which can be further extended to an impressive 45 minutes using the Intelligent Flight Battery Plus[4]. Additionally, thanks to DJI’s flagship O4 video transmission enjoy ultra-responsive control and smooth 1080p/60fps FHD video transmission capability from distances of up to 20 km[5]. Enhance your shooting efficiency with Waypoint Flight’s automatic route function while minimizing operation fatigue with Cruise Control for long-distance, steady-state flights. The Mini 4 Pro’s Advanced Return-to-Home system automatically navigates a safe flight route back, facilitated by the AR RTH feature for more control during return flights.

Elevate Your Creativity

The Mini 4 Pro not only offers three intuitive methods for capturing shots—Spotlight, Point of Interest, and ActiveTrack 360°, which allows users to bypass obstacles and achieve smoother, more stable tracking thanks to omnidirectional obstacle sensing—but also enhances creative possibilities with innovative features. By harnessing the follow intelligent features, users can acheive professional-level results with every flight:

MasterShots

Delivers dynamic camera movement templates tailored for portrait, close-up, and long-range shots, ensuring you nail every shot!

QuickShots

Provides Dronie, Circle, Helix, Rocket, Boomerang, and Asteroid modes for more stylish results.

Hyperlapse

Provides Free, Waypoint, Circle, and Course Lock modes with unlimited shooting time, and supports compositing while shooting.

Panorama

Supports shooting 180°, Wide Angle, Vertical, and Sphere panoramic photos to capture magnificent landscapes.

QuickTransfer

Quickly transfer photos and videos to your smartphone without linking the remote controller. Your creations will be instantly ready to share.

Edit with LightCut

LightCut streamlines video editing through wireless connection and AI technology, allowing one-tap generation of captivating videos by merging ActiveTrack, MasterShots, and QuickShots footage. The app automates sound effect matching and template application for efficient, high-quality production, while preserving smartphone storage by eliminating the need to download footage. Real-time sound effects enhance aerial creations, transitioning from “silent” to “vibrant.” An array of aerial shot templates, from nature to cityscape and tilt-shift effects, allows for effortless video creation by importing aerial footage.

Outstanding Accessories for Enhanced Performance[6]

DJI Mini 4 Pro Wide-Angle Vision

Capture vast landscapes through the super-wide 100° FOV of the wide-angle lens.

Capture vast landscapes through the super-wide 100° FOV of the wide-angle lens. DJI Mini 4 Pro ND Filters Set (ND16/64/256)

Adapt to challenging lighting scenarios with precision using ND16/64/256 filters, ensuring readiness for the perfect.

Adapt to challenging lighting scenarios with precision using ND16/64/256 filters, ensuring readiness for the perfect. DJI Care Refresh

DJI Care Refresh, the comprehensive protection plan for DJI products, is now available for the Mini 4 Pro. The replacement service covers accidental damage, including flyaway, collisions and water damage. For a small additional charge, you can have your damaged product replaced if an accident occurs.

DJI Care Refresh (1-Year Plan) includes up to two replacements in one year. DJI Care Refresh (2-Year Plan) includes up to four replacements in two years. Other services of DJI Care Refresh include DJI Care Express and free shipping.

Master Aerial Photography with SkyPixel

Discover the new SkyPixel, a revolutionary digital platform aimed at elevating the world of aerial photography. With an array of cutting-edge features, including a vast database of fly spots and expert fly tips, this reimagined SkyPixel empowers drone enthusiasts of all levels to master the art of aerial photography with ease. Stay well-informed about nearby fly spots and local regulations, ensuring safe and worry-free takeoffs for pilots of all experience levels. Join a global community of photographers, explore over 30 million stunning aerial masterpieces, and engage with like-minded enthusiasts worldwide. SkyPixel is where creativity knows no bounds, and the sky is your canvas.

Pricing and Availability

The Mini 4 Pro is available to order from store.dji.com and authorized retail partners, with shipping starting today, in the following configurations:

The DJI Mini 4 Pro (DJI RC-N2) retails for 689 GBP / from 799 EUR, and includes one drone, a DJI RC-N2 Remote Controller, a DJI RC-N2/N1 RC Cable (USB-C Connector), a DJI RC-N2/N1 RC Cable (Lightning Connector), a DJI Mini 4 Pro Intelligent Flight Battery, a pair of DJI Mini 4 Pro/Mini 3 Pro Propellers (Screws Included), a Screwdriver, a DJI Mini 4 Pro Gimbal Protector, a DJI Mini 4 Pro Propeller Holder, and a Type-C to Type-C PD Cable.

The DJI Mini 4 Pro (DJI RC 2) retails for 869 GBP / from 999 EUR, and includes one drone, a DJI RC 2 Remote Controller, a DJI Mini 4 Pro Intelligent Flight Battery, a pair of DJI Mini 4 Pro/Mini 3 Pro Propellers (Screws Included), a Screwdriver, a DJI Mini 4 Pro Gimbal Protector, a DJI Mini 4 Pro Propeller Holder, and a Type-C to Type-C PD Cable.

The DJI Mini 4 Pro Fly More Combo (DJI RC 2) retails for 979 GBP / from 1,129 EUR, and includes one drone, a DJI RC 2 Remote Controller, three DJI Mini 4 Pro Intelligent Flight Battery, three pairs of DJI Mini 4 Pro/Mini 3 Pro Propellers (Screws Included), a Screwdriver, a DJI Mini 4 Pro Gimbal Protector, a DJI Mini 4 Pro Propeller Holder, a Type-C to Type-C PD Cable, a USB-C Cable, a DJI Mini Shoulder Bag, and the DJI Mini 4 Pro/Mini 3 Series Two-Way Charging Hub.

Additional info here: https://www.dji.com/mini-4-pro

[1] The actual product weight may vary due to differences in batch materials and external factors. Registration is not required in some countries and regions. With the Intelligent Flight Battery Plus, the aircraft will weigh more than 249 g. Always check local laws and regulations before use.

[2] Achieved with QBC (Quad Bayer Coding) techniques that combine four pixels into one. Not supported when shooting 48MP photos.

[3] Supported when shooting 12MP photos only. Not supported when shooting 48MP photos.

[4] Measured at a constant speed of 21.6 kph in windless conditions. With the DJI Mini 4 Pro Intelligent Flight Battery, the aircraft can fly for up to 34 minutes. The Intelligent Flight Battery Plus extends the flight time to 45 minutes but is not sold in Europe. Do not use the Intelligent Flight Battery Plus in Europe. Always check and strictly abide by local laws and regulations before flying.

[5] Measured in an outdoor, open environment, without interference, and with FCC compliance. The above data shows the farthest communication range for one-way, non-return flights. Always pay attention to RTH reminders in the DJI Fly app during your flight.

[6] Not included in combos, and sold separately.

Related content:

Follow AP on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.