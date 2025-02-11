Leica is releasing the Leica Sofort 2 Burton Edition, a stylish instant camera, in partnership with snowboard pioneer and long-time Leica user, Jake Burton Carpenter and his company Burton Snowboards. Sporting a striking ‘Jake Blue’ design, the limited-edition camera also features the Burton logo on the top cover and comes with a Burton camera bag. The Sofort 2 is a second-generation hybrid instant camera, which gives users the option to permanently save digital images and choose the best shots before printing them.

There is a choice of shooting modes, including selfie, landscape and macro, and the camera features 10 lens and film effects, alongside close integration with the Leica Fotos app. The Leica Sofort 2 Burton Edition is available now for $599 / £530 / €595, from Leica stores and online, or from authorised dealers.

At a glance:

4.9MP camera

Retro-styled body

Takes digital images, with option to print them on Instax Mini film

The Leica Sofort 2 is based on the Fujifilm Instax Mini Evo.

