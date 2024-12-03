The FINAL round of our Amateur Photographer of the Year 2024 competition is now open for entries! The theme for Round TEN of APOY is OPEN. Anything goes in this round, so share your best photographs – whether its still-lifes, abstracts, landscapes, cars or other!

A new category for 2024, this is where anything goes. You might have an image that doesn’t quite fit into one of our other categories, or you might simply want to save your absolute best shots for this one. Whether you make still-lifes or salt prints, create abstracts or fine art, shoot cars, cats, landscapes, people or architecture, there are no restrictions on subject matter here. Perhaps you had an image you wanted to enter into a previous round, but had already uploaded the limit of four? Whatever the content of your composition and whatever your reason for shooting it, all styles and subjects are welcome!

Your guest judges APOY 2024 Round Ten, Open: Maria Falconer and Ben Brain

Your guest judges for Round Ten, Open, are Maria Falconer and Ben Brain – both names that will be familiar to regular readers. Maria Falconer is a photographic practitioner, teacher and writer. A Fellow of the RPS, she runs various photography workshops across the UK and Europe. For more on her latest workshops, visit www.mariafalconer.co.uk.

Photographer and journalist Ben Brain combines his personal practice with writing about photography and leading workshops, and is regularly asked to judge contests such as the BPA and IGPOTY. He travels internationally to give photography talks and sits as chair on the Distinctions panel for the RPS. See www.benedictbrain.com.

Image: Carol Hoffecker

Guidance for entering APOY 2024, Open

As this round is open to all themes, subject matters and genres, see some of our favourite guides and features for ideas:

The camera club award

Do you belong to a camera club? You can accumulate points for your society when you enter APOY, and after all the ten rounds are complete, the club with the most points will win a superb ViewSonic X1-4K projector worth £1,500, with image quality powered by advanced 3rd generation LED technology that offers a 60,000-hour lifespan without lamp replacement. In addition, the member of the winning club who contributed the most points to their club’s overall tally will win a ViewSonic ColorPro VP2786-4K monitor worth £1,000.

The Young APOY award

For the fourth time, we are running an APOY Young Photographer of the Year competition, to encourage our up-and-coming snappers. Entrants should be 21 or younger by the competition’s final closing date of 31 December 2024. All the categories are the same as for the main contest – simply select the Young APOY option on Photocrowd when you upload your images. Entry is free. Each category winner receives a one-year Adobe Photography Plan subscription, worth £120. The overall Young APOY winner receives a £500 voucher to spend at Camera Centre UK*.

Image: Sailesh Patel

What you could win

APOY prizes:

The winner of each round of APOY receives a voucher for £500 to spend at Camera Centre UK*. In addition to this, the winner of each round will also receive a one-year subscription to Adobe’s All Apps plan, worth £660. The runner-up of each round will receive a one-year subscription to Adobe’s Photography plan, worth £120. The overall winner after ten rounds wins a £1,000 voucher to spend at Camera Centre UK.

Young APOY prizes:

The winner of each round of Young APOY receives a one-year subscription to Adobe’s Photography plan, worth £120. The overall winner of Young APOY will receive a £500 voucher to spend at Camera Centre UK*.

Camera club prizes:

The camera club with the highest number of points after ten rounds will receive a 4K ViewSonic projector worth £1,500, while a ViewSonic monitor worth £1,000 will go to the club member who contributed the most points to the winning club’s final points tally.

See more from APOY here.

See the best photography competitions to enter

Follow AP on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.