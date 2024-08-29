Labor Day is approaching, and with it many deals! We’ve found the Canon EOS R6 Mark II, one of the best all-around mirrorless cameras, for just $1999 – $500 less its usual price of $2499.
In our review, we gave the camera five out of five stars and found it a very versatile all-rounder with impressively fast shooting and highly effective subject detection autofocus.
If you’re looking to pair the camera with a lens, you’re in luck. You can also get the R6 Mark II with an RF 24-105mm f/4 lens with $500 off.
Canon EOS R6 Mark II key features
- 24.2MP full-frame sensor
- ISO 100-102,400 (standard)
- Up to 40fps shooting
- 4K 60p video recording
- 3.69m-dot, 0.76x OLED EVF
- 3in, 1.62m-dot vari-angle screen
*Prices correct at time of publication, and may be withdrawn at any time, please see retailer website to check prices.
Related content:
- Best full frame mirrorless cameras
- Best second-hand full-frame mirrorless cameras
- Best Canon RF mount lenses
- DSLR vs mirrorless: which is best?
Follow AP on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.