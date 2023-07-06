The Honor 90 has been launched featuring a 200MP main camera with a 1/1.4-inch sensor as well as a 12MP ultra-wide camera, 2MP depth camera and a 50MP front camera. The smartphone also comes with an upgraded Portrait mode and uses AI for video denoising and for assisting users to generate social media-ready 15-second videos.
This smartphone is now available to buy starting at a price of £449 (8+256GB). Other storage options include 12+256GB for £499. From 6 July to 18 July, the code AUKH905 can be used to buy the Honor 90 and get a 5% off voucher.
Honor 90 key features:
- Includes a 200MP main camera, 12 MP ultra-wide camera, 50MP front camera
- Up to 12+512GB storage option
- Quad-Curved Floating Screen
- 5000Ah battery
Our initial testing of the Honor 90 shows that mid-range devices like it seem to suggest that you don’t necessarily need top-of-the-line, expensive devices to get great pictures, but we’ll be putting it through its paces more rigorously soon.
See some photos AP staff have taken with this smartphone below:
Related content:
- Best camera phones for photography in 2023
- Best smartphones for video in 2023
- How to take the best smartphone photos
- How to take amazing portraits on a smartphone
Follow AP on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.