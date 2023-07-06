The Honor 90 has been launched featuring a 200MP main camera with a 1/1.4-inch sensor as well as a 12MP ultra-wide camera, 2MP depth camera and a 50MP front camera. The smartphone also comes with an upgraded Portrait mode and uses AI for video denoising and for assisting users to generate social media-ready 15-second videos.

This smartphone is now available to buy starting at a price of £449 (8+256GB). Other storage options include 12+256GB for £499. From 6 July to 18 July, the code AUKH905 can be used to buy the Honor 90 and get a 5% off voucher.

The Honor 90 includes AI-powered tools that assist users, particularly content creators and vloggers, in creating social media-ready 15-second video. Credit: Honor.

Honor 90 key features:

Includes a 200MP main camera, 12 MP ultra-wide camera, 50MP front camera

Up to 12+512GB storage option

Quad-Curved Floating Screen

5000Ah battery

Our initial testing of the Honor 90 shows that mid-range devices like it seem to suggest that you don’t necessarily need top-of-the-line, expensive devices to get great pictures, but we’ll be putting it through its paces more rigorously soon.

See some photos AP staff have taken with this smartphone below:

Photo taken with the new Honor 90. Photo credit: Amy Davies. REA-NX9 · f/1.9 · 1/950s · 6.12mm · ISO50

Photo credit: Amy Davies. REA-NX9 · f/1.9 · 1/100s · 6.12mm · ISO640

Photo credit: Amy Davies. REA-NX9 · f/1.9 · 1/100s · 6.12mm · ISO1000

