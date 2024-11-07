Nikon has announced an updated version of its DX (APS-C) format Z50 mirrorless camera. In many respects, the new Nikon Z50II shares the same photographic specifications as its predecessor. But it gains an updated body design and control layout, significantly improved autofocus, a brighter viewfinder, and more advanced video features. It looks set to be one of the best Nikon cameras for budding photographers and creators on a budget.

Nikon Z50II at a glance:

£849 body-only; £999 with 16-50mm; £1199 with 16-50mm and 50-250mm

20MP DX CMOS sensor

ISO 100-51,200

Up to 11fps continuous shooting

4K 30p video recording; 4K 60p with 1.5x crop

2.36m-dot, 0.68x EVF with 1000-nit brightness

3.2in, 1.04m-dot fully articulated touchscreen

While the Z50II employs Nikon’s long-running 20MP DX-format sensor, it’s now paired with the same Expeed 7 processor as used by the firm’s latest full-frame models. This allows the camera to offer all the same advanced autofocus options as the flagship Nikon Z9 and Z8, including subject detection and 3D tracking. This counts as a significant update over the Z50‘s autofocus.

There are significant updates to both the viewfinder and screen. While the EVF has the same size and resolution as before, it’s twice as bright, at 1000 nits. Nikon says this is the best in its class, making it easier to see on bright, sunny days. Meanwhile, the rear screen now employs a side-hinged fully articulated design, rather than just tilting up and down.

Video recording is available in 4K at 60fps, albeit with a hefty 1.5x crop. Alternatively, it’s possible to record at 4K 30p from the full sensor width, downsampled from 5.6K readout. Full HD recording is on offer at up to 120fps. The Z50II also supports Nikon’s 10-bit N-log output profile for easier colour grading, along with Hybrid Log gamma and even RED LUTs.

Nikon Z50II front three-quarter view. Credit: Nikon/Amateur Photographer Nikon Z50II with built-in flash popped-up. Credit: Nikon/Amateur Photographer Nikon Z50II top view. Credit: Nikon/Amateur Photographer Nikon Z50II back view. Credit: Nikon/Amateur Photographer Nikon Z50II with Sennheiser MK200 microphone. Credit: Nikon/Amateur Photographer

The Nikon Z50II includes 3.5mm sockets for both a microphone and headphones, with the latter also being compatible with a new Nikon MC-DC3 cable release (£35). As with the Z50, there’s no in-body image stabilisation, but the firm says that electronic VR has been improved.

Some vlog-friendly features are included, too. There’s a new (for Nikon) ‘product review mode’ which will focus on a product held up to camera, rather than the presenter’s face. The Z50II also works as a plug-and-play webcam without requiring any additional software.

Physically, the body has had a makeover with more attractive styling, much like the full-frame Nikon Z6III. A new button on top gives direct access to Picture Controls (i.e. colour modes), with the camera also providing a clearer on-screen preview of how each one looks. This also ties in with Nikon Imaging Cloud compatibility, which allows users to download custom picture controls and recipes from their favourite creators.

Nikon is targeting the Z50II at young creators and vloggers. Credit: Nikon

Rear controls have been revised too, again giving a closer match with the Z6III. The playback button has moved to the right side for easier access, and there are additional dedicated buttons for drive mode and image magnification. As with Nikon’s other entry-level models, there’s no AF-area joystick.

The new Nikon Z50II is due on sale at the end of November. It’s set to cost £849 body-only; £999 with the Nikkor Z DX 16-50mm f/3.5-6.3 VR zoom; and £1199 in a twin-lens kit that adds the Nikkor Z DX 50-250mm f/4.5-6.3 VR telephoto zoom.

Nikon Z50II: Full specifications

Sensor 20MP DX CMOS Output size 5568 x 3712 Focal length mag 1.5x Lens mount Nikon Z Shutter speeds 30sec – 1/40000sec Sensitivity ISO100- 51,200 (stills), ISO 100-25,600 (video) Exposure modes PASM, scene, auto Metering Matrix, centre-weighted, spot, highlight Exposure comp +/-5EV on 0.3EV steps Continuous shooting 11fps (electronic shutter); 15 or 30 fps (JPEG only) Screen 3.2in, 1.04m-dot fully articulated touchscreen Viewfinder 2.36m-dot EVF, 0.68x magnification, 1000-nit AF points 209 Video 4K 30p; 4K 60p with 1.5x crop External mic 3.5mm stereo Memory card 1x UHS-II SD Power EN-EL25a Battery life TBC Dimensions 127 x 96.8 x 66.5mm Weight 520g

From Nikon:

DISCOVER, PLAY. NIKON RELEASES THE Z50II DX-FORMAT MIRRORLESS CAMERA

Nikon Z50II. Credit: Nikon

London, United Kingdom, 7th November 2024: Today, Nikon is pleased to announce the new Z50II APS-C size/DX-format mirrorless camera. Blending powerful technology inherited from higher-end models with remarkable ease of use, this compact and lightweight Z series camera is a superb all-rounder and a boon for budding content creators. Photos, video, vlogs, live streaming, it’s packed with features that let even first-time camera users step up from a smartphone and discover their best creative self.

Backed by the same EXPEED 7 image processor that powers the flagship Z9 camera, and driven by Nikon’s proprietary deep-learning technology, the Z50II mirrorless camera makes shooting great-looking photos and video effortless. The camera can automatically recognize nine different subject types and intelligently track even fast, unpredictable subject movement. The Z50II also makes composing great shots more enjoyable with the brightest electronic viewfinder (EVF) in its class.1 Built for the real world, the bright EVF provides a clearer view of the details even when shooting in harsh sunlight, dark environments, or changing light conditions.

Creative features that make this such a great camera for content creators include easy-to-use Picture Control presets for styling the look of photos and videos in-camera, and complimentary access to Nikon Imaging Cloud where users can download exclusive Imaging Recipes and colour presets straight to their camera. A dedicated button on the Z50II takes users straight to the Picture Controls: the effects are visible in real time, and it’s easy to cycle through different presets while shooting.

For video, the Z50II is the first Nikon Z camera to include a Product Review mode that’s ideal for vloggers who want to smoothly shift focus to the items they’re showing in the foreground. This is also the first Z camera to include a video self-timer that allows a delay before recording starts. In addition, one cable is all it takes for vloggers and video streamers to connect the Z50II directly to a smart device and go live on the video platform of their choice.

Summary of key features: Z50II

Picture Controls: dedicated button for Picture Control presets. Easily style the look of photos and videos in-camera while shooting.

Creative inspiration with Nikon Imaging Cloud: download exclusive Imaging Recipes and colour presets straight to the Z50II for free.

Superb low-light detail: native ISO up to 51200 for stills, and 25600 for video. EXPEED 7 powers cleaner performance and more detail at high ISOs.

Rich 4K video: record 4K UHD/30p footage (oversampled from 5.6K), or film fast action at 4K/60p video in crop mode.

Bright, high-res EVF: the 1000 cd/m2 electronic viewfinder is roughly twice as bright as the EVF built into this camera’s predecessor (the Z50).

3.2-in vari-angle touchscreen: offers a clear view from any angle and faces forward for easier vlogging. Touch to position focus, change settings, and more.

Intelligent autofocus: reliable recognition of 9 subject types (people, dogs, cats, birds, airplanes, cars, motorcycles, bicycles, and trains).

Advanced AF-A mode: spots even the subtlest movement to go from AF-S (for still subjects) to AF-C (for moving subjects) as needed.

Up to 30 fps with Pre-Release Capture: camera records images buffered up to one second before the shutter-release button is fully pressed when shooting in High-Speed Frame Capture+ (C30) release mode.

Product Review video mode: smoothly shifts focus to items being showcased in the foreground of the video.

Hi-Res Zoom: digitally zoom in, with no loss of image quality, when recording video with a NIKKOR Z lens. 2

Electronic Vibration Reduction: for steadier handheld shots when shooting video with a NIKKOR Z lens.

Better sound: equipped with a 3.5 mm socket for an external stereo mic and a headphone socket.

Built-in flash: super handy for night scenes or when a subject is backlit or silhouetted.

Ultra-portable: weighs just 495 g (body only, approx.) and boasts a comfortable grip for a steady hold.

FOOTNOTE:

1 Among APS-C size/DX-format mirrorless cameras as of 7th November 2024. Based on Nikon research.

2 Hi-Res Zoom is available when the following frame sizes and rates are selected in the video recording menu: 1920×1080 at 30p, 1920×1080 at 25p, or 1920×1080 at 24p.