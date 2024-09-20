GoPro has reduced the price of the GoPro HERO11 Black Mini to just £159 (normally £249)! This means the small action camera is amazing value for money for a camera capable of recording 5.7K video! However, there’s a reason why it’s so cheap, as the GoPro HERO11 Black Mini has been replaced with a new entry-level GoPro HERO, so we expect the GoPro Hero11 Mini won’t be around forever, as stocks sell out.

Despite the low price, the GoPro HERO11 Black Mini offers some impressive specs! It offers up to 5.3K 60p video recording, as well as 2.7K video at 240fps, with 24.7MP stills (frame grabs). It also offers HyperSmooth 5.0 video stabilization. The camera is based around a 1/1.9inch image sensor, and offers live streaming support, making it a budget option for a vlogging camera.

GoPro HERO11 Black Mini rear.

The GoPro HERO11 Black Mini is available for £159 from Amazon UK, but looks to be sold out on Amazon US. (But check below to see if it’s available near you).

The Mini features one-button control. It also gets rid of the front-facing screen in favour of a small, cuboid build, whilst still keeping compatibility with the GoPro mounting system and accessories.

The interest in video cameras has been increasing over the years, with more and more companies, particularly Sony, Nikon, and Canon, releasing cameras designed specifically for video and vlogging, for example Canon released the Canon V10 vlogging camera.

Of course, GoPro are also up against the latest smartphones, with many of them offering up to 8K video recording, however, the problem there is that flagship smartphones often cost around $1000/£1000, and many of the lower priced budget smartphones don’t offer as high a video resolution, whilst also being much more fragile than an action camera.

